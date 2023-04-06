A high blood pressure, also called hypertension, is referred to as “the silent killer,” as it usually has no symptoms but can develop over many years and then lead to a life-threatening event such as a heart attack or stroke. Blood pressure is a measure of the force of blood flowing through blood vessels.
If the strength gets too high, blood pressure rises. It’s not entirely clear what causes high blood pressure, but it is clear that certain foods can lead to higher blood pressure. In particular, foods high in sodium. Sodium holds water in the body, and the extra water puts extra pressure on blood vessels, causing blood pressure to rise.
The worst foods for healthy blood pressure
The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend consuming no more than 2,300 mg of sodium per day, which equals 1 teaspoon of salt. But the American Heart Association’s guidelines are even stricter, recommending no more than 1,500 mg of sodium per day. The average American consumes 3,440 mg of sodium per day. Men consume more than women with an average of 4,240 mg of sodium per day compared to women’s average consumption of 2,980 mg per day.
However, don’t throw out the salt just yet. Only 11% of sodium intake in the United States comes from salt used in the home. Most of it comes from processed foods and eating out. Here are the main culprits.
Mixed dishes
According to the Dietary Guidelines, 44% of the sodium Americans consume comes from mixed meals: 21% from hamburgers and sandwiches, 7% from rice, pasta and cereal dishes, 6% from pizza, 6% from meat, poultry and fish dishes and 4% from soups.
Pizza
Two slices of cheese pizza can have more than 1,200 mg of sodium, nearly half of the recommended daily maximum. If you add processed meats like pepperoni or sausage to your pizza, you could be eating nearly a day’s worth of sodium in one meal.
Red meat, processed meat and cured meats
Speaking of processed meats, not only are they related to a shorter life, but they’re also one of the most serious offenders to blood pressure and heart health, due to both sodium and saturated fat. Red and processed meat are the reason burgers and sandwiches soar to the top of the list in terms of sodium intake. These products can vary in sodium content, but here are some averages from the USDA database:
- 2 sausages: 698 mg of sodium
- 4 slices of bacon: 660 mg of sodium
- ½ cup pepper slices: 1,090 mg sodium
- 3 slices of deli turkey: 783 mg sodium
Processed grain blends
Quinoa, brown rice and barley are healthy grains packed with fiber and protein, but not if you buy them in a bag along with savory spices. When shopping, turn bags over and check nutrition label for sodium. Any product with a Daily Value of 20% or more is considered high in sodium. Choose products with a daily sodium value of less than 20% whenever possible.
The best option is to buy unsweetened whole grains and season them yourself. Many brands and stores now offer quick options, such as frozen brown rice and 10-minute barley, with no added salt.
Canned soups
“Low sodium” or “no salt added” canned soups are the best options for healthy blood pressure. A box of minestrone can have more than 1,500 mg of sodium, more than the American Heart Association’s recommended limit for one day. A can of tomato soup usually has about 1,000 mg of sodium.
Fast food
It’s no secret that traditional fast food chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s serve salt-rich foods like hamburgers, chicken fingers, and French fries. But even chain restaurants that look healthy, like Panera, Subway and Sweetgreen, serve foods loaded with sodium. Whenever you eat food prepared outside the home, whether it’s Panera, Chinese takeout, or an upscale restaurant, you’re likely to consume more salt than you would if you prepared it yourself.
Of course salt is added to make foods tastier, but also keep in mind that larger portions when dining out contribute to higher sodium counts. Since many fast food restaurants list nutritional information online, check the menu before heading out to choose a low-sodium option you can enjoy.
Fried foods
Fried foods are bad news for blood pressure. They are usually full of saturated fat and often contain sodium as well. Opt for boiling, grilling or baking (or try your air fryer) to reduce the pressure on your vessels and heart.
Frozen meals
Frozen meals, even those advertised as “healthy,” are a cause of increased blood pressure. Check the nutrition label for a daily value of less than 20% sodium for your meal. Meals with meat and cheese contain more sodium. If you want to fill your freezer, buy salt-free frozen fruits and vegetables, which are low in sodium, as well as other single-ingredient frozen foods.
Snack salads
Think chips, nuts and popcorn. For healthy blood pressure, choose the salt-free or reduced-sodium versions most of the time.
Cucumbers
While two tablespoons of cucumbers have only about 6 calories and have no fat, they usually contain more than 700 mg of sodium. This is 30% of the recommended daily sodium limit and doesn’t include the high-sodium sandwich you may have. Eat cucumbers in moderation for healthy blood pressure.
Alcohol
Even if alcohol isn’t high in sodium, drinking too much alcohol over time is associated with high blood pressure. The Dietary Guidelines recommend that men consume no more than two drinks per day and women consume no more than one drink per day. A drink is defined as 5 ounces of wine, 12 ounces of beer, or 1.5 ounces of liquor. There’s no reason to start drinking alcohol if you aren’t already drinking.
The best foods for healthy blood pressure
Foods that can help maintain healthy blood pressure include potassium-rich foods such as bananas, melons, sweet potatoes, beans, spinach, and yogurt. Whole grain products, such as brown rice, oats, spelt and buckwheat, are also good choices.
