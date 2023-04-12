The golden rule of thumb is: It is best to fertilize with organic fertilizers instead of artificial fertilizers! That’s all well and good, but when and with what exactly can you fertilize blueberries to provide them with everything they need for rich fruit formation? In our article we summarize everything important in this regard: the right time, the best fertilizers and the frequency. Your blueberry bushes will do just fine this way.

Fertilize blueberries: How to do it right!

The good news first: Providing the shrubs with the right nutrients is fairly easy and not a problem even for beginners. However, as you will learn shortly, there is something important to consider, especially with the pH level. If your blueberries have yellow leaves, this can be the result of incorrect fertilization. The following steps provide you with a maintenance guide that you can always refer to when the need arises.

When to fertilize blueberries?

Since blueberries are weak consumers, it is not necessary to fertilize the berry bushes frequently. How often should you fertilize blueberries? In addition, since organic fertilizer releases the nutrients gradually and over a longer period of time, it is sufficient if you feed your berry bushes twice a year:

Both fertilizing phases take place in Spring instead of.

instead of. The first time fertilize in good time to give the plants a boost in time for new growth. It is best to choose March for this. If you missed it, April is still a good time.

fertilize in good time to give the plants a boost in time for new growth. It is best to choose March for this. If you missed it, April is still a good time. Die second fertilization takes place two months later. So if you fertilized for the first time in March, do it again in May. If you only looked after the blueberry bushes in April, postpone the second fertilization until June. You can also use fruiting as a guide. After flowering, as soon as you can see the first fruit, it is the right time to fertilize the blueberries.

Long-term fertilizer is optimal, but which one exactly?

Now you are probably wondering what you should fertilize blueberries with? We have already mentioned that organic fertilizer is great. It acts as a long-term fertilizer over a longer period of time and is therefore particularly effective. But precisely because this also takes a while before it takes effect, early fertilization is also necessary, as described above. In this way, the plants receive what they need in good time.

What you should definitely know is that blueberry bushes prefer slightly acidic soil. Fertilizers that influence the pH value in this regard are well suited (e.g. rhododendron fertilizer). However, you can also achieve the necessary acidity with some household waste products.

Commercial fertilizer

If you decide to buy organic fertilizer for cultivated blueberries from the store, keep the following things in mind:

Special berry fertilizer is ideal, but in smaller amounts than with other berry bushes. It is best to get advice on the selected product on site.

Liquid fertilizer is quite highly concentrated, which means there is a risk of over-fertilization. You should therefore avoid this type of fertilizer. Another minus is the fact that part of it can accumulate in the fruit.

Artificial fertilizers should be taboo, because they also contaminate the groundwater. Blue grain, for example, belongs to this type of fertilizer. Best keep your hands off it.

Fertilize blueberries with coffee grounds

The well-tried coffee grounds ensure a certain acidity in the soil. Would you like to fertilize blueberries with coffee grounds?

simply mix this into the soil around the plant three to four times. All this takes place in the spring months and also in summer.

Or you can use it to prepare irrigation water. Use used (!) ground coffee. Just top it up with hot water again and water the plants.

Horn fertilizer for blueberry bushes – biological and effective

You can fertilize your blueberries with horn shavings, horn meal or other animal by-products such as wool and horse manure.

The only difference between the shavings and the flour is that the flour is finer and thus decomposes more quickly in the earth. This makes it work faster and is perfect for the start of the new season. To take care of the plants before and during the winter, you can use the horn shavings in the fall instead.

Horse manure is considered one of the best organic fertilizers.

In principle, sheep’s wool has the same effect as horn fertilizer.

Compost from bark or needles (also known as bark or needle humus)

Both natural products ensure acidic soil and are therefore ideal for this berry bush. However, you should not confuse these fertilizers with bark mulch, as these are coarser pieces that are used for mulching. They also decompose over time and act accordingly as fertilizer. However, this process is very slow and is therefore not a substitute for the natural blueberry fertilizers mentioned above.

