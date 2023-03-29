Status: 03/27/2023 11:51 a.m If you pay attention to the so-called indicator plants, you can garden in harmony with nature and find the right time for sowing vegetables or pruning certain plants.

Many gardeners know: when the forsythia blooms, it’s time to prune the roses. They are based on the so-called phenological calendar. This divides the year not into four but into ten seasons. Among other things, certain wild, useful and ornamental plants are considered indicators that a certain growing season has begun. Anyone who does not have certain indicator plants in their own garden or nearby can access them Phenological Clock of the German Weather Service To fall back on. There is data for your own federal state.

Early spring: snowdrop blossom

The delicate, white flowers of the snowdrop herald the end of winter. As soon as the hazel flowers, early spring is heralded in the phenological calendar. That’s the right period to like vegetables Tomatoes, kohlrabi, celery and peppers or even herbs in the house preferable. The beds are now being prepared in the garden and compost is being spread. In frost-free, dry weather, hedges and fruit trees can be cut.

Erstfrühling: Forsythienblüte

When the forsythia blooms from around the end of March, the garden year can really begin. Now radishes, peas and carrots are sown outdoors and the first onions are planted. Indoors or in the cold frame, start sowing cauliflower, broccoli, lettuce, cucumber and zucchini. In the garden stands for roses and Cut berry bushes now. And the lawn is also ready for its first application of nitrogen-rich fertiliser, which strengthens its growth.

Full spring: apple blossom

The apple blossom from mid-April to late May is a sure sign that spring is in full swing. Now the leaves of the pedunculate oak are also unfolding. Whether corn, lettuce or other carrots and radishes: now almost anything can go into the ground. With beans, cucumbers and other cold-sensitive varieties, however, you should wait until after the ice saints in mid-May. Also the preferred tomato, zucchini and Pepper plants can be outdoors when there is no longer a threat of frost.

Early summer: elderflower

When elderberry and peony bloom from the beginning of June, early summer has begun. The right time to plant winter vegetables like kale and Brussels sprouts. In addition, beans, summer radishes and summer lettuce can be sown – both as first and second seed. Early summer is also ideal for trimming a hedge.

Caution: Always carefully inspect trees and shrubs for nesting birds before cutting.

Midsummer: currant, lavender and linden

Blooming lavender, first ripe prickly and Currants and the flowering of the summer linden are sure signs that midsummer is beginning. This is usually the case between the end of June and the end of July. Late vegetables such as fennel, Chinese cabbage, leek and beetroot can now be sown and planted. The strawberry harvest is coming to an end – a good time to plant new strawberries through cuttings. And hydrangeas are now in full bloom.

Late Summer: Heather blooms and ripe early apples

If Heather and dahlias are blooming and the first apple and pear varieties are ripe, late summer is here. It’s still not too late to sow vegetables such as pointed cabbage, lamb’s lettuce or radishes. Radishes can also go back into the bed. Hedges are now getting a second cut and perennial beds can be fertilized for the last time this year until around mid-August. In addition, the time of year is ideal for turning over the compost.

Early autumn: ripening of elderberries and plums

When elderberries and plums are ripe, the garden year has arrived in September and thus in early autumn. If you like, sow lamb’s lettuce, spinach and radishes again. The rhubarb for next year should also be in the ground now. The lawn now tolerates a potash-concentrated autumn fertilization to withstand the approaching frost. Also can flower bulbs for the coming spring. Wild animals and insects are happy about a suitable quarters for the winter.

Full autumn: chestnut ripening

Ripe horse chestnuts and the first colors of the leaves indicate full autumn from the end of September. There is still a lot to do in the kitchen garden. Because the period is ideal for spreading compost on the beds and planting new fruit trees and berry bushes. Tubers of dahlias and gladioli should be dug up before the first night frosts and stored for the winter. If you haven’t planted bulbs for tulips or daffodils yet, you can plant them now.

Late Autumn: Foliage coloration and fall

There is still some gardening work to be done at the end of October and November. Cold germs such as peonies and cowslips need the cold stimulus to open and are now planted in the ground. Also, now is the time to loosen the beds, too mulch to prepare for winter. The garden tools are made winter-proof, and potted plants that are sensitive to the cold are going into their winter quarters now at the latest.

Further information Carrots, cabbage or lettuce: there is an optimal time for sowing for many types of vegetables. A sowing calendar. more Tolerant, resilient, resistant: What exactly do the terms on the manufacturer’s seed packets mean? more If you don’t want to spend money or want to use seeds you have harvested yourself, you can simply make a seed tape yourself. more Cleverly combining certain varieties when growing vegetables ensures healthy plants and a rich harvest. Which ones go together? more