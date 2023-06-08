FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING: These are the advantages of being employed as a …

FYE International Recruiting GmbH

Dirk Bachmann is the founder and managing director of FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING. The team at the HR consultancy, which specializes in the healthcare sector, supports medical institutions throughout Germany in their search for specialist and managerial staff. Thanks to their comprehensive network, the experts are able to combine supply and demand efficiently and sensibly. The mission of FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING is to improve the workforce situation in the healthcare sector. It doesn’t matter whether it’s job offers for a fee doctor, assistant or chief physician positions, nursing jobs or employment in the therapeutic field, the experts bring top talent together with attractive employers. Here you can find out what the advantages of being employed as a fee-based doctor are.

The work structures in the healthcare sector have changed significantly in recent years, which has led to new employment models for doctors. An attractive option that is becoming increasingly important is employment as a fee-based doctor in a medical institution. While salaried doctors form the basis of a medical facility, fee-based doctors help out in various places by bringing in special expertise. Healthcare facilities appreciate the opportunity to hire fee-based doctors flexibly and at short notice. For physicians, on the other hand, employment as a fee-based doctor offers an interesting alternative to conventional employment models. No wonder, then, that the number of fee-based doctors has been rising sharply in recent years. “Both permanent positions and fee-based positions have their own value and benefits in medicine,” explains Dirk Bachmann from FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING, a leading personnel consultancy and career platform specializing in the healthcare sector. “Both types of employment contribute to the successful operation of healthcare facilities. However, they basically suit different types of people.” However, they are now an integral part of patient care. With FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING, the recruiters around Dirk Bachmann bring qualified candidates together with the right institutions. You know the market and the healthcare system very well. In the following, Dirk Bachmann has summarized the advantages of being employed as a fee-based doctor in a medical facility.

1. Flexibility and variety

Many physicians make a conscious decision to work as a fee-based doctor because they appreciate the freedom, the attractive earning potential and the self-determination. At a time when flexibility, work-life balance and variety are very important to many doctors, a fee-based doctor’s position enables a balanced work-life balance. Working hours can also be more flexible than with a conventional permanent position. By working at different locations, fee-based physicians not only get to know new environments, but can also gain different experiences, which contributes to varied professional and personal development.

2. Good earning potential

Another major advantage of being employed as a fee-based doctor is the improved earning potential. As a rule, fee-based doctors can charge a higher fee per hour or day than doctors in a conventional permanent position. With additional working days and hours, the earning potential can be expanded according to one’s own needs. This financial perspective offers fee-based doctors the opportunity to significantly increase their financial security.

3. Extension of the personal network

Working in different healthcare facilities makes it easier for fee-based physicians to make contact with other physicians and medical staff. These contacts enable fee-based physicians to expand their professional network, exchange experiences and benefit from interdisciplinary cooperation. These contacts can also be of great use in the future. After all, it is not uncommon for this to result in recommendations and references that are an advantage for future professional opportunities.

4. Varied tasks

Another advantage of working as a fee-based doctor is the variety of tasks. Honorary doctors are entrusted with very different tasks – and can thus get to know a large number of clinical pictures. By experiencing different types of treatment, they can strengthen and expand their knowledge and skills in various medical fields. In addition, the position as a fee-based doctor offers the opportunity to take part in projects and initiatives. In this way, physicians not only promote their professional development, but can also have a positive influence on medical care.

5. Freedom and Independence

Freedom and independence make a position as a fee-based doctor particularly attractive for many physicians. This gives fee-based doctors the opportunity to plan their salary themselves and to organize their working hours flexibly. You can take longer periods off to pursue personal interests. In addition, fee-based physicians have a certain degree of autonomy in planning their careers. You can decide for yourself which projects you want to take on and which you don’t like. As a result, they can specialize in the areas that actually match their interests and skills – and thus steer their careers in the direction they personally aspire to. This self-determination often leads to higher motivation and greater engagement at work.

