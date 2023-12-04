Finding a balance: The problem of hyperempathy and how to achieve equilibrium

Excessive empathy can cause hyperempathy, which can be harmful to our own well-being. When we become excessively empathetic, we feel the suffering of others intensely, we try to solve their problems at all costs, and we forget our own needs. It can make it difficult for us to establish limits and connect with our own inner world.

To achieve a healthy balance, it is important to identify and recognize our own thoughts and emotions, understand that not everything depends on us, set healthy boundaries, and remember that empathy does not imply the responsibility of solving other people’s problems.

Empathy is a valuable quality that allows us to understand and relate responsibly to the feelings and perspectives of others. However, finding a balance and being empathetic without neglecting our own well-being makes us wiser and more aware people. By recognizing and addressing hyperempathy, we can find that balance and continue to support others while also taking care of ourselves.

