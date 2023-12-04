Home » Finding a balance: The problem of hyperempathy and how to achieve equilibrium
Health

Finding a balance: The problem of hyperempathy and how to achieve equilibrium

by admin
Finding a balance: The problem of hyperempathy and how to achieve equilibrium

Excessive empathy can cause hyperempathy, which can be harmful to our own well-being. When we become excessively empathetic, we feel the suffering of others intensely, we try to solve their problems at all costs, and we forget our own needs. It can make it difficult for us to establish limits and connect with our own inner world.

To achieve a healthy balance, it is important to identify and recognize our own thoughts and emotions, understand that not everything depends on us, set healthy boundaries, and remember that empathy does not imply the responsibility of solving other people’s problems.

Empathy is a valuable quality that allows us to understand and relate responsibly to the feelings and perspectives of others. However, finding a balance and being empathetic without neglecting our own well-being makes us wiser and more aware people. By recognizing and addressing hyperempathy, we can find that balance and continue to support others while also taking care of ourselves.

See also  What to eat to fill up on magnesium (and its benefits)

You may also like

Navigating the Symptoms: Differentiating Between Multiple Sclerosis and...

A rapid test arrives for the diagnosis of...

at home, in the gym and at the...

man’s best friends even in case of illnesses...

National Health Service for Italians abroad and for...

physical activity, correct nutrition and personalized treatments with...

Copetti dead, ‘regaining the passion of being a...

Biden signs $460 billion spending package, keeps federal...

MotoGP 2024. Qatar GP. Pecco Bagnaia also talks...

If you are a woman and over 60,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy