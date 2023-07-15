Finding Balance: Incorporating Nutrient-Rich Foods into a Healthy Diet, Even with Ultra-Processed Options

Title: Study Shows Ultra-Processed Foods Can Be Part of a Healthy Diet

Subtitle: New research challenges the notion that all ultra-processed foods are harmful to health

A recent study conducted by the United States Agricultural Research Service (ARS) challenges the conventional belief that ultra-processed foods are detrimental to one’s health. The study suggests that it is possible to develop a healthy diet with a significant portion of calories coming from ultra-processed foods.

Ultra-processed foods have often been associated with long-term health issues such as obesity and diabetes. However, the study conducted by ARS reveals that a more balanced view of healthy eating patterns may include the use of ultra-processed foods. According to Julie Hess, a research nutritionist at the Grand Forks Human Nutrition Research Center, “the nutrient content of a food and its place in a food group are more important than the extent to which a food was processed.”

To determine which foods qualify as ultra-processed, the scientists used the NOVA scale, a widely used classification system in nutrition science. The NOVA scale categorizes foods into four groups based on their degree of processing: unprocessed or minimally processed foods, processed culinary ingredients, processed foods, and ultra-processed foods.

To test the feasibility of building a healthy diet using ultra-processed foods, the researchers created a menu consisting of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks following the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The menu included foods with lower levels of saturated fats and added sugars while providing sufficient micronutrients and macronutrients. Examples of the ultra-processed foods used in the menu included canned beans, instant oats, whole wheat bread, and dried fruit.

The researchers assessed the diet quality using the Healthy Eating Index, which aligns with key dietary recommendations. The menu developed in the study scored 86 out of 100 points, meeting most thresholds except for sodium content and whole grains.

While observational research suggests that ultra-processed products may have adverse health outcomes, this study emphasizes that there is a role for a variety of foods, including ultra-processed ones, in building a healthy diet. The research also highlights the need for further intervention studies in this area.

It is important to note that not all ultra-processed foods are created equal. Some processed foods, such as yogurt or whole grain bread products, can still be rich sources of nutrients despite their processing methods. However, it is necessary to be cautious of sodium and added sugar content in these foods, which often exceed recommendations.

The study provides valuable insights into creating a sample menu with mostly processed foods that align with healthy dietary patterns. It challenges the categorization of foods as solely “raw,” “minimally processed,” or “ultra-processed,” and highlights the potential consequences of completely avoiding all ultra-processed foods for public health.

While the study sheds new light on the role of ultra-processed foods in a healthy diet, more research is needed to understand the long-term effects and refine dietary recommendations.

