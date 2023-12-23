Finding Balance: Navigating Psychological Well-Being and Consumption during the End of Year Holidays

The end of year holidays are approaching, characterized by joy, sharing, and social events. As always in Chile, they are accompanied by celebrations, banquets, and gifts, which in many people activate concern for physical well-being, due to excesses in eating and drinking, and for the budget, which suffers from so much commitment.

However, interest in general well-being should not be set aside and, in times of balance, I hope to find the balance between care and enjoyment.

The image is not everything

Throughout the year, social pressure and aesthetic standards are present in everyday life, with the end of year season being no exception: this can trigger sensations such as anxiety or guilt to become common when enjoying typical foods of these dates.

For this reason, specialists are calling to change the narrative and encourage a kinder approach towards oneself.

“Mental health is a vital aspect of our well-being, and the holidays should be an opportunity to enjoy ourselves without so many limitations. We must remember that occasional indulgence does not negatively affect our health; In fact, it can be an essential part of our self-care, daily privileging healthy nutrition over the pursuit of artificially created standards,” says the psychologist at the Tarapacá Clinic, Mauricio Salgado.

Non-guilt in food intake is not only about allowing yourself to enjoy certain foods, but also about freeing yourself from pressure and unrealistic expectations, adds the specialist.

“During these holidays, it is crucial to remind ourselves that emotional fulfillment is just as important as physical health. Become aware that it is more important to enjoy a pleasant moment with the people we love than to be counting calories,” she says.

Positive outlook

The promotion of a more positive perspective regarding psychological well-being at this time has been reflected in digital campaigns that emphasize guilt-free fun.

Encouraging messages on social networks, tips for managing anxiety related to the holidays, and reminders about the importance of taking care of mental health are flooding digital platforms, exposing a more positive outlook for the end of the year.

“Social networks can be used not only for bad things, but there are also spaces for reflection with support networks for those who need it at this time. It is important that people are encouraged to inform themselves and seek help, with social networks being a very useful entry platform so that specialists can provide general guidance,” explains the psychologist.

The consumption that consumes

In addition to taking care of one’s image, the pressure at the end of the year can come from consumption, not only associated with buying Christmas gifts, but also with supplies to share and celebrate.

With an accumulated CPI of 4.8% as of November, and after a year where inflation reached 12.8%, it is a fact that everything is more expensive.

High shopping costs, crowds in shopping malls, heat, and the pressure to find the perfect gift can create significant stress.

“The stress of consumerism, sometimes, is also responsible for overshadowing the true spirit of the end of the year,” says Mauricio Salgado.

Although it is advisable to adopt planning practices that reduce these concerns, “the most important thing, again, is to value the true meaning of these celebrations, which is to enjoy with family, share, rest, have a good time and not to go into debt, nor run stressed to buy the trendy gift,” he adds.

Finally, although the call is to enjoy without guilt, we must not forget to do so responsibly: the excesses typical of the holidays in food, drink, and expenses can ruin the celebrations.

“It is okay to put aside certain limitations in consumption for what they may say, but our behavior must be conscious: it is necessary to eat, drink, and spend responsibly, also trying not to invade the space and safety of third parties in the middle of the individual enjoyment,” concludes the specialist.

