Finding Balance: The Benefits and Challenges of Establishing a Routine

The Return to Routine: Finding Balance Between Productivity and Enjoyment

As summer comes to an end and people return to their regular routines, many experience a mix of emotions. Felipe Menguiano, a language teacher from Huelva, shares that while he enjoys his vacation time, returning to his daily schedule in Madrid gives him a bit of anxiety. The freedom and spontaneity of his summer days are replaced by alarm clocks, healthy meals, and planned activities.

But is routine really something to dread? María Palau, a psychologist specializing in emotional management, explains that routine itself is not the problem, but rather what we include in it. If we had the time and resources to always be on vacation, we would still create a routine, albeit a different one. Taking walks on the beach, going to the gym, reading, and going out to dinner can all be part of a fulfilling routine when done consistently.

In fact, research from the University of Houston suggests that maintaining routines is beneficial for overall health. People who are in good health tend to adopt consistent behaviors such as regular exercise and balanced meals. Establishing a new routine typically takes about 66 days, according to the study. So, within a couple of months, most individuals will have fully immersed themselves back into their daily schedules and forgotten the carefree days of summer.

From a psychological perspective, routines provide stability, reduce stress and anxiety, and give us a sense of control. Palau explains that by establishing a routine, our brains know what to expect, which leads to less uncertainty. However, this association between routine and productivity can also lead to the normalization of unhealthy behaviors.

Some individuals, like MIT professor Bob Pozen, choose to automate certain aspects of their lives to increase productivity. However, this approach overlooks the importance of finding a balance and not treating life like an assembly line. The pursuit of productivity can infiltrate leisure activities, turning them into routine, mechanical acts rather than moments of enjoyment.

This obsession with efficiency and productivity has even seeped into sports and personal care. Gyms have become sterile environments, devoid of fun and teamwork, where individuals focus on repetitive exercises for optimal results. Similarly, healthy eating has been reduced to quick, tasteless meals consumed in front of a computer screen.

So, is there a middle ground? Can we find a balance between the absence of routine and the tyranny of efficiency? Tracy Brower, a sociologist and author, warns against trying to merge work and vacation, as it often ends up robbing individuals of quality time with friends and family without truly allowing them to disconnect from work. Brower advocates for a complete separation between work and leisure, suggesting that it can be better to fully immerse oneself in each when the time comes.

Ultimately, finding a balance between productivity and enjoyment requires intentionality. It involves creating routines that enhance our virtues and bring us fulfillment rather than just focusing on efficiency. While routines can provide stability and structure, it is important to leave room for spontaneity and enjoyment in our daily lives.

