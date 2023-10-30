Finding Strength to Continue Your Diet: The Benefits of the ‘Opposite’ Diet According to Fitness Guru Leah Roga

Respect the nutritionist’s advice and find the strength to continue diet, it can seem impossible sometimes, especially with Christmas and the holidays around the corner. On the other hand, indulging in a sweet treat every now and then or something tasty may appear to be an acceptable compromise when the alternative is to completely abandon ourselves to the foods we prefer, ultimately setting aside all good intentions regarding healthy eating.

In these situations, we are assisted by “opposite” diet of the fitness guru Leah Roga, who explains what the benefits of this type of diet are and gives us the recipe for a super delicious dessert (and with only 50 calories) that helped her lose 15 kilos. Here’s what it is.

Elettra Lamborghini, the diet and the post-cheat remedy: «Yesterday I had a detox day»

A diet including fats reduces the risk of dementia: here’s what science says

The fitness and tasty but healthy food guru explains to us first of all what she’s talking about when she refers to the “reverse” diet: “In practice you can eat more and still lose weight because it affects your metabolism.”

Then, Leah goes on to explain her personal experience: «When I decided I wanted to lose weight I started eating less and less and I reached a point where I practically stopped losing weight because my metabolism was upside down». So, the girl asked her bodybuilder friend, Adam, for help, explaining her situation to him: “I’m eating practically nothing, I’m starving, I’m very down, what do I do?”.

From then on, Leah increased the amount of calories she ate by 100 per week and by slowly increasing this amount she gave her metabolism a chance to adapt. «So I was able to lose another 15 kilos. I ate more, I had more energy to train or go out and I immediately felt much better.”

Then, Leah shares her most famous recipe and the one that helped her the most during the diet: here’s how to make her cinnamon rolls “50 calories each”. First of all, add 100 grams of flour and Greek yogurt without fat but with the flavor you prefer: «You need to mix until you get a dough», or for about two or three minutes.

Once the dough is rolled out, it is spread over the entire length and width of the maple syrup and then dusted with a mix of brown sugar and cinnamon. Once the dough is rolled, simply cut it into rounds and then place them in the air fryer for about 12 minutes. In the meantime, you can prepare the icing to apply on the cakes with vanilla almond milk.

It is important to note that respecting the advice of a nutritionist is crucial in maintaining a healthy diet. While indulging in treats occasionally is okay, it is important to ensure that overall eating habits are balanced and in line with one’s goals.

To read the full article, visit Leggo.it.

Share this: Facebook

X

