Finger food recipes, creative ideas, party snacks

Cooking course finger food: appetizers and snacks of the finest

Bite-sized appetizers and small snacks, which can usually be eaten without any cutlery, are called finger food. The best-known finger food is small sandwiches, but fragrant popcorn, crumbly biscuits, hearty pizza corners or Asian vegetable rolls are also part of the finger food and are a wonderful addition to the party buffet. But even if friends or neighbors ring the bell unexpectedly, finger food is ideal for surprising your guests. Or you can simply spoil yourself with the delicious appetizers at the next movie night.

Learn to cook online: Prepare finger food professionally

In our online cooking class Vegan finger food Our professional chef Jannis shows you in 24 instructional videos how to prepare vegan and healthy appetizers and snacks and how to arrange them professionally. It starts with the basics. Because even a simple sandwich can become a delicious experience if the quality of the bread is right.

That’s why we always bake the baguette for our small filled appetizers ourselves – and soon you will too. It comes out of the oven fragrant, crispy and aromatic and can now be spread with vegan specialties – such as aubergine tartare or vegan ground pork, also homemade, of course.

Tarte flambée and pizza corners – crispy, hearty and vegan

The enjoyment of pizza or tarte flambée stands and falls with the quality of the dough and base. Jannis is a pizza expert and will show you how to make the best crust for pizza, flammkuchen and also lahmacun (Turkish pizza). You will then learn how to cover the airy, crispy base in four different ways. Flammkuchen, for example, is rarely vegan. Learn with us how to prepare tarte flambée Alsatian style and tarte flambée à la salmon in vegan quality.

Vietnamese summer rolls like in the restaurant

You make the vegan mozzarella for your pizza snacks yourself and can also use it for the next finger food recipe, namely for the small tomato and mozzarella skewers with zucchini and olives – and we’re already in the “Fresh and light” section, where you You will also learn how to make Vietnamese summer rolls, which will look just like those that Asian restaurants like to serve as a starter.

You will also conjure up the finest finger food in the pan and sometimes in the fryer (hot air): tortillas, fish fingers, lentil balls, crispy onion rings in beer batter, croquettes, crispy breaded mushrooms and much more. If you don’t have a deep fryer, Jannis will always show you an alternative way of preparing it.

Marinades, dips, salsa and mayo

Finger food is only too popular to be dipped and dunked. That’s why you’ll get to know a wide variety of sauces and dips in the finger food cooking course: there’s a thyme marinade for the grilled vegetable skewers, a delicious garlic mayonnaise for the onion rings, a paprika dip for the baked mushrooms, and the indispensable tartar sauce for the fish fingers , with the croquettes a spicy horseradish cream and with the spelled tortillas with chickpea salsa filling, of course, a wonderfully creamy guacamole. Jannis even has an unbelievably delicious sauce in its range for sweet pastries – let us surprise you.

Course passed, certificate in your pocket

As soon as you have completed all the lessons, after correctly answering the questions in the online final test, you will receive a certificate for successfully participating in the cooking course Vegan finger food. We wish you a lot of fun and success!

Many other online cooking classes are waiting for you!

