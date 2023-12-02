Fingers always swollen: we finally know why and how to solve the problem

Swollen fingers can be a common problem, but it’s important to know the causes and how to solve the issue. In most cases, swollen fingers are due to fluid retention or incorrect circulation caused by a compressive position. However, medical factors like arthritis, insect bites, or injuries can also lead to swollen fingers. If the problem is recurring, it’s essential to consult a doctor for further examination.

To solve the problem of swollen fingers, it’s important to free the hands and move them slowly to reactivate circulation. Massaging the fingers and performing simple exercises like opening and closing the hands, flexing the fingers, and raising the arms can also help. Reducing salt intake, drinking more water, and following a healthy diet can aid in reducing water retention that may be causing the swelling.

If the swelling is accompanied by pain or other issues, it’s best to consult a doctor. Additionally, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, protecting the hands from extreme temperatures and cleaning chemicals, and staying hydrated can prevent swollen fingers from occurring. By following these tips, swollen fingers should deflate and provide a pleasant feeling of well-being.

