Fini calls Meloni on April 25: “Tell them that freedom and democracy are anti-fascist values”

The call comes from the one who brought the Italian Social Movement to abandon explicit references to fascism in order to qualify, after the institutional ‘cordon sanitaire’ that has been going on since 1946, as a political force legitimated to govern.

Gianfranco Finilast secretary of that Msi and first of National Allianceonce again recalls the premier Giorgia Meloni and Brothers of Italy on anti-fascism issues, two days from first 25 April ‘Liberation Day’ with a right-wing exponent at Palazzo Chigi.

“I believe that everyone should ask themselves why and especially the right must do so, because they govern in the first person. I hope that Giorgia Meloni wants to take this opportunity to say without ambiguity, she is not an ambiguous woman, and she is reluctant that the Italian right has fully dealt with fascism when the National Alliance was born. An condemned fascism. Giorgia Meloni has this sensitivity”, is the appeal that came from the former president of the Chamber speaking on ‘Mezz’ora in più’ on Raitre.

In fact, Fini explains that “not understand the reluctance to the word anti-fascism”, also because according to the former leader of the Italian right, his political area “Giorgia Meloni did the math, say, because I know she is convinced of it, that freedom and equality are democratic values, they are part of the Constitution, they are anti-fascist values: I don’t understand the reluctance to pronounce this adjective. I understand it but I don’t justify it”.

Two days after the umpteenth April 25 made up of divisions and controversies, the strongest regarding the recent exits of the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, between the anti-fascist calls not present in the Constitution and the ‘gaffe’ on via Rasella, the invitation of Fini to Meloni is therefore that of “say clearly what I know they believe to be true: freedom, justice, solidarity are anti-fascist valuesbecause the are values ​​of the Constitution”.

It is not the first time that, always a guest on Lucia Annunziata’s program on public television, Fini has thrown jabs and appeals to the ‘friendly’ government and in particular to exponents of the Brothers of Italy, the party of the prime minister.

For two months the former leader of the National Alliance and then Futuro e Libertà commented on the Donzelli-Delmastro case he reminded the two that “the Chamber of Parliament cannot be confused with the meeting square. No accusations are made, which are unfounded in this case.”