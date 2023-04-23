Fini from Annunziata: “Let the right avoid divisions on April 25”

Two days from April 25, the first Liberation Day with Giorgia Meloni premier and Brothers of Italy first party of the majority, speaks Gianfranco Fini. “Once again an April 25 of division, controversy and in some cases brawls. I believe that everyone should ask themselves why and especially the right must do so, because it governs in the first person. I hope that Giorgia Meloni please take this opportunity to say without ambiguity, you are not an ambiguous woman, and reticence that the Italian right has come to terms with fascism, all the way when the National Alliance was born. An condemned fascism. Giorgia Meloni has this sensitivity”, says the former president of the Chamber and former leader of An, speaking on “Mezz’ora in più” on Raitre.

Fini: “I don’t understand the reluctance about the word anti-fascism”

“I don’t understand the reluctance about the word anti-fascism”, he says clearly taking a stand and sending a message to Palazzo Chigi and to the right in government. “The right has done the math, Giorgia Meloni tell me, because I know she is convinced of it, that freedom and equality are democratic values, they are part of the Constitution, they are anti-fascist values: I don’t understand the reluctance to pronounce this adjective. I understand it but I don’t I justify”.

Last secretary of MSI and first leader of AN, Fini therefore invites, starting from the controversies of recent days, to consider that “anti-fascism is not confused with the parody of the years leaden” and Meloni is asked to say that “it is recognized in anti-fascism like An, and I’m sure – he notes – that he thinks so”. “Pacification does not mean equalization. Pacifying means having a shared memory of what we have experienced. We need to be intellectually honest. I remember Vittorio Foaanti-fascist then senator of the PCI who on one occasion said to a senator of the MSI, Pisano, that the dead should all be honored but the living were different. All the fallen for their values ​​must be honored but one must also be able to distinguish which was the right side and the wrong one”.

Two months ago, the other hosted by Fini by Lucia Annunziata. In that case, commenting on the Donzelli-Delmastro case, he gave a jab at FdI: “The Parliament Chamber is not confused with the rally square. Accusations are not made, which are unfounded in this case”, said the founder of the National Alliance. However, in excessive tones, he had also slammed the opposition and in particular the Democratic Party.

Fini: “The government does what it can on migrants”

Fini also tackles the migrant dossier. “No country in the world accepts that borders are completely wide open. The right to move freely is certainly universal and unavoidable. But biblical migrations like the current ones are something else. The government does what it can – says Gianfranco Fini – Acting in Europe where the EU preaches well but then it is inert. It is a problem of certain sovereignists but also of the Danish social democratic prime minister who said zero solidarity… Fighting smugglers is not demagoguery”.

Fini: “I vindicate the law proposals for the Ius Scholae”

The former AN leader continues: “We are rightly concerned about who can enter Italy as well as the falling birth rate. Do we want to be seriously concerned about how one becomes an Italian citizen? I support the bills for the ius scholae – Fini tells In half an hour more – Becoming citizens must be a common choice of those who choose our history and honor our flag by attending our schools as a child and rooting for our teams. Citizens we become”.

Fini on Di Maio sent EU for the Gulf

The appointment of Louis DiMaio a EU envoy in the Gulf? “I’m happy about it”, replies Fini on the appointment made official by the High Representative for Foreign Policy, Joseph Borrell, which considers the former Italian foreign minister “the best candidate” to fill that position. For the former Speaker of the Chamber “it is not a slight to the government, Tajani was very correct, he certainly spoke after hearing the Prime Minister, he said that he was not the candidate of the Italian government”. Fini welcomes the news and acknowledges, in studio a Half an hour more on Rai3, that the attitude shown in this regard by Antonio Tajani “he was very correct”, he offers an additional key to understanding the words of the vice-president FI of the Council: “Tajani is the Minister of Foreign Affairs and he spoke – he underlines – after having heard the President of the Council. There is nothing to manage It will be interesting. I hope that Di Maio is up to an extremely difficult task, a mandate of no small importance”.