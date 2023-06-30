Fininvest, 100 million dividends to the Berlusconi heirs. Board unchanged with Marina as president

MILANO – The first official date after the disappearance of Silvio Berlusconi is theFininvest meeting, family holding which holds the three most important shareholdings of the group: Mfe, Mondadori, Mediolanum. Only his daughter Marina, president and eldest daughter, and Fedele Confalonieri, president of Mediaset but not present on the Fininvest board of directors, arrived yesterday afternoon in via Paleocapa in Milan. During the day, Adriano Galliani and his fifth son Luigi Ber…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

