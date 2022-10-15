Do you need Nurofen and can’t find it? There is an alternative to the famous anti-inflammatory.

Nurofen syrup is in short supply in pharmacies. But there is no need to be alarmed. Fortunately, the alternative to the well-known anti-inflammatory exists.

The alternative to Nurofen syrup: now there is

In recent times the Nurofen it is becoming difficult to find in many Italian pharmacies. A situation that is sending many parents into crisis, given that the famous ibuprofen-based syrup is one of the most commonly used drugs in case of fever, flu and sore throat. But why this lack? The answer is easily understood. The flu and Covid-19 infections have prompted many Italians to stock up on ibuprofen.

For this reason, medicines such as Nurofen e il Brufen – which fall into the category of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs – have started to run out.

Faced with this situation, many are wondering how can Nurofen be replaced to relieve flu symptoms in children. Don’t panic. The alternative exists.

What the experts say about it. The alternative to Nurofen

“Italian pharmacists are able to make up for the shortage of industrial medicines based on ibuprofen, which is occurring these days, with particular reference to the syrup formulation for pediatric use – explains the President of the Federation Orders of Italian Pharmacists (Fofi), noting that Fofi has already provided instructions for the galenic production of ibuprofen syrups for children 100 and 200 milligrams, according to the standards and procedures set out in the European Pharmacopoeia “

The pharmacists will then think about making a syrup with the same principle. And to buy it there is no doctor’s prescription, as also confirmed by Mandelli:

“It should be remembered that the ibuprofen-based preparations for pediatric oral use, prepared by the pharmacist, they can be purchased by citizens without the need for a medical prescription ”.

But there are alternatives to ibuprofen available on the market? Precisely in this sense one solution comes from pharmacists, at the forefront to overcome this criticality. “Italian pharmacists are capable of make up for the shortage of medicines of industrial origin based on ibuprofen, which is being registered in these days, with particular reference to the formulation syrup for pediatric use “

The words of Andrea Mandelli, president of the Federation of the Orders of Italian Pharmacists are therefore reassuring, recalling that the Federation itself has issued a communication to its members with operating instructions for galenic production of ibuprofen syrups for pediatric use, according to standards and procedures indicated in the European Pharmacopoeia.