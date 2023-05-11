Finland, a pedestrian bridge collapses: 27 injured, many children

Photogallery – Finland, a pedestrian bridge collapses in Espoo



A pedestrian bridge a Espooin Finlandcollapsed resulting in approximately 27 injuries, including 24 children. The little ones were part of a school group in a trip. Fifteen of the injured were transported to various hospitals in the Helsinki region.

According to local media, children attend the

elementary School of Kalasatama (Helsinki) and have fallen since at least

five meters of height. The injuries reported vary in severity, but none of the people involved are life threatening.

“The collapsed pedestrian bridge was a temporary footbridge set up at a construction site,” they told the West Uusimaa Relief Department in Espoo, not far from the capital Elsinki. The boys involved were on their way to the Emma Art Museum in Tapiola.

