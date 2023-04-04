Russia will strengthen its defenses in the west and north-west of the country in response to Finland’s entry into NATO. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko to the RIA Novosti agency. “Part of the measures – added Grushko – have already been announced. We will strengthen our potential in the western and north-western directions. If forces and assets of other NATO members are deployed on Finnish territory, we will take further steps to guarantee the military security of the Russia”.

“It’s a historic week: tomorrow (today, ed) we will welcome Finland as the 31st ally, we will raise the Finnish flag for the first time and it will be a good day for everyone’s security”. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Born, all ready in Brussels for the welcome to Finland

“Tomorrow (today, ed) the NATO-Ukraine commission will meet with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. We don’t know when the war will end but when it does we will have to have agreements to be sure that Russia does not invade it again. That’s why I expect that tomorrow and after the ministers begin the process of decision regarding the long-term partnership with Ukraine that brings it closer to NATO”. This was stated by NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg on the eve of the foreign ministerial.

