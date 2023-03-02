Home Health Finland: parliament approves entry into NATO – Last Hour
Finland: parliament approves entry into NATO – Last Hour

Finland: parliament approves entry into NATO – Last Hour
(ANSA-AFP) – ROME, MARCH 01 – The Finnish Parliament has approved, with an overwhelming majority, the entry into NATO, for which the ratifications of Hungary and Turkey are still essential. Finnish MPs voted to pass a law authorizing Finland’s entry into the Western military alliance, with 184 votes in favor and 7 against.

