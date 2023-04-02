Home Health Finland, the last dance of Marin who seeks a comeback on the extreme right
Health

Finland, the last dance of Marin who seeks a comeback on the extreme right

by admin
Finland, the last dance of Marin who seeks a comeback on the extreme right

LAPPEENRANTA – On the snow of Lappeenranta, a Finnish city in the extreme south-east, the most loved by the Russians before the border was closed, you can almost only find gazebos from the extreme right. In one of them, a long queue has formed. And sure, they cook sausages. We approach and steal a few gadgets. One is a bag with the face of the leader. “Take it, it’s a condom,” smiles a young militant. A condom of ex…

See also  It's rumored that Nintendo is going to cut prices?If you want to get the Switch host, you can wait first-Free News 3C Technology

You may also like

Ukraine latest news. Kiev: plan to free Crimea,...

Why lateral thinkers insist that they were right...

Probable formations of Napoli-Milan – Sky Sport

Constraint of exclusivity and that taken for a...

Toxic relationship: How Irene Haas managed to break...

Chaos in Australia: Verstappen dominates a crazy GP,...

This is how you make outdoor spaces windproof

WhatsApp, the hidden chats that can be viewed...

Autism, world awareness day: why a diagnosis is...

Beer belly: Researchers find cause – and it’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy