FROM OUR REPORTER

TAMPERE AND HELSINKI — At the Tampere market, it appears like a tulip among a sea of ​​black coats (it’s -5°C): vermilion lips, pale red cashmere, leather jacket. 8 December 2019 was her first day in government and she, Sanna Marin, who at the age of 34 she was the youngest premier in the world, was wearing a somber knee-length suit and not an iota of makeup. April 1, 2023 is perhaps her last day as prime minister fully in office: in 40 months and a pandemic, and a war, the world has changed and she too is another. At the polls maybe this will cost you.

Today we vote in Finland e the premier-star’s party, the Social Democrats, is only third in the pollshere so predictive as to bring the decimals: yesterday the National Coalition Party, centre-right led by 54-year-old Petteri Orpo, with 19.8%; Then the “Finnish” of Marin’s archenemy, Riikka Purra, with 19.2%. Finally the Social Democrats, 18.7%. The government is made by the candidate of the party that gets the most votes; the one in office remains, for the processing of current affairs, until the formation of the new one, which is expected to arrive in the summer. Consultations begin on 17 April. «My heart is high, I know we will make it», Marin exhales in a smile among the fans who ask her for photos. Tampere, with a working-class past, is her city.

And yet he won’t vote for her, for example, his contemporary engineer Janne Palttala, who is passing through the rally. “Too aggressive, too intense. Demonize your opponents.” As he speaks, the square applauds Marin. What did he promise him? “More nurses in nursing homes”. In fact there are few of Marin’s and Palttala’s peers here. The cheering crowd is made up largely of retirees. One waves a crutch to cheer. The front row is a row of walkers. An investigation by theHelsingin sanomat newspaperthree years ago, showed that among party members there were more over-90s than under-35s. Marin’s rally seems like a postcard from an idyllic past that 15 years of global crises seem to have eroded here too: the watchword, in fact only pronounceable at these latitudes, is welfare statei.e. social status. See also Covid, Galli: "Many variations, I seriously consider the fifth dose"

«The best resource of the country are not the forests, they are the brains», thunders Marin, and applause down: for six minutes of the 14 of the rally he talks about school, «which we will bring back to the best standards». The specter is Estonia, which beat Finland for first place in the OECD-Pisa tests. «Growth is not achieved by reducing taxes on the company, but with research and development». Then health care, inequalities, subsidies. It takes her an hour to leave: everyone wants a picture with her.

“Marin’s approval rating is high: 62%. And 69% among women», explains Marko Junkkari, columnist and managing editor of theHelsingin sanomat newspaper. “And they like it abroad.” From all over the world, 60 accredited journalists today. Then why is he trudging? Blame the «Partygate» that overwhelmed you last summer? “No. It pays for political errors ». THEThe Center party will no longer join forces: “Too leftist”. By ruling out that she would have allied herself with the sovereignists, she “broke a tradition of very broad agreements”. And with Orpo she can hardly rule: he is statist, he calls for 6 billion cuts.

“The deficit worries me,” explains the economist Martin Paasi, owner of a financial education podcast and candidate with Petteri Orpo. «With Marin we made 10 billion in debt a year». 45% of public spending are social safety nets. “There are 200,000 unemployed, instead of feeding them we have to train them: there is a manpower crisis, but supply and demand do not meet”. Arguments that bring votes in an economic crisis. «Ours are not waste, but investments», articulates Sanna Marin dal palco di Lempäälä, second rally on his last day in the campaign. «No one will be left behind» Queues at the party stands offering – it is tradition – sausages or pancakes. The typical dish of the Sdp is pea soup. “Like in the military”, remembers a member. One million 700 thousand Finns voted early; the remaining 60% vote today. See also Covid, 4-year-old girl positive for Coronavirus dies: she had no health problems

“If you have abstentionist friends, bring them along”: the party matriarch also took the stage in Helsinki, in the formerly degraded district of Karhupuisto Tarja Halonen, 79 Anni, first female president of the Republic (between 2000 and 2012, known in the Italian news since Silvio Berlusconi said he had obtained the residence in Parma of an EU agency in which Finland was also interested «dusting off my playboy skills with her »). Do you see your colleague again? “Very. And I’m proud of her. She had four unthinkable years, and she came out of it great ». Nevertheless. Among the critics it is strong to reproach Marin for being “nervous”: the symbolic photo of the campaign sees her and Riikka Purra arguing in a TV studio, while Orpo laughs.