Building work has begun in Finland the wall on the eastern border with Russia. We started with the removal of the trees on both sides of the Imatra border post and we will proceed to hoist three kilometers of fence to test if it will resist the winter frosts or a possible massive influx of people from the east. This first part of the test wall should be ready in June.

In November, amid heightened tensions with Russia over an invasion of Ukraine, the Finnish government had submitted a plan to secure its border con a fence of 200 kilometers out of the total 1,300 kilometres of its frontier: over three meters with barbed wire, night vision cameras, lights and loudspeakers. The estimated economic commitment with an estimated commitment at 380 million euros.

The current Finnish borders are mainly protected by wooden barriers, designed to prevent the movement of livestock. But in July, the Helsinki authorities changed a law on border guards to facilitate the construction of stronger barriers. Fearing that Moscow would use migrants as a weapon to exert pressure on the NATO candidate country. Estonia, Latvia and Poland have also increased or intend to increase security on their borders with Russia.

The Helsinki government led by Sanna Marin suddenly found itself managing a growing flow of migrants fleeing from Russia especially since last September coinciding with the mobilization decided by Putin (with thegoal of recruiting 300,000 young people). Since then Finland has blocked access to all Russian citizens with the exclusion of asylum seekers; the country had subsequently urged the EU to impose restrictions on the granting of Schengen visas also to Russian citizens.