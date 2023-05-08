Finnish researchers may have found the cause of Parkinson’s disease

A group of researchers from the University of Helsinki has pointed to strains of a bacterium called Desulfovibrio as a probable cause of Parkinson’s disease. The research was published in an article in the scientific journal Frontier in Cellular and Infection Microbiology.

Despite more than 200 years of research, the development of Parkinson’s disease has remained a mystery. However, researchers at the University of Helsinki say they have found the key, adding that genes play only a minor role.

The study, conducted on a group that included Parkinson’s patients and healthy individuals, could also pave the way for preventing the disease or at least potentially alleviating and slowing its symptoms. Desulfovibrio carriers can be screened and the bacteria can be removed from the intestines.

“The disease is mainly caused by environmental factors, i.e. environmental exposure to the bacterial strains of Desulfovibrio that cause Parkinson’s disease. Only a small fraction, around 10%, of Parkinson’s disease is caused by single genes,” said Professor Per Saris in a University of Helsinki press release.

Parkinson’s disease deteriorates a part of the brain and affects muscle control, balance and movement. There are also effects on the senses, mental health and ability to think. It is more common among men and usually begins around age 60. According to expert estimates, at least 1% of people over the age of 60 suffer from this disease worldwide.

(Pekka Vänttinen | EURACTIV.com)