0
Brand name: Fiorani & CSpa
Name: Meat tartare
Reason for reporting: Recall due to microbiological risk
Publication date: September 22, 2023
Documentation
Recall model Fiorani & CSpa – Meat tartare
(109.9 Kb)
Brand name: Fiorani & CSpa
Name: Meat tartare
Reason for reporting: Recall due to microbiological risk
Publication date: September 22, 2023
Documentation
Recall model Fiorani & CSpa – Meat tartare
26-09-2023 – PDF
(109.9 Kb)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More