Fiorani & CSpa – Meat tartare

Brand name: Fiorani & CSpa

Name: Meat tartare

Reason for reporting: Recall due to microbiological risk

Publication date: September 22, 2023

Recall model Fiorani & CSpa – Meat tartare

26-09-2023 – PDF

(109.9 Kb)

