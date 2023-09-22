Home » Fiorani & CSpa – Meat tartare
Fiorani & CSpa – Meat tartare

Brand name: Fiorani & CSpa

Name: Meat tartare

Reason for reporting: Recall due to microbiological risk

Publication date: September 22, 2023

Recall model Fiorani & CSpa – Meat tartare

