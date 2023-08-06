«Fioravanti, Mambro and Ciavardini have nothing to do with it. Everybody knows”

It’s a tough stance, phrases that leave little room for any doubt. And intended to reopen the controversy that had already erupted on August 2 on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Bologna station massacre in which 85 people died and 200 were injured. Also because they sound in opposition to what was declared by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. To entrust them to a post on his Facebook profile is the former black terrorist Marcello De Angelis, brother-in-law of the former Nar Luigi Ciavardini and today spokesman for Francesco Rocca, president of the Lazio Region. His brother, Nanni, was arrested together with him and Ciavardini on 23 September 1980 for belonging to the Nar and died in prison on 5 October of the same year.

The reference to Mattarella

De Angelis writes: «August 2 is a very difficult day for anyone who knows the truth and loves justice, which every year is trampled upon even by the highest state authorities (and I proudly take responsibility for what I have written and am ready to face it the consequences). The difference between an honorable person and a worthless person is the refusal to subscribe to convenient versions when one knows the truth. And accept the lie because in this way you can live more comfortably ».

«Fioravanti, Mambro and Ciavardini have nothing to do with it»

«Fioravanti, Mambro and Ciavardini (condemned definitively as material executors, ed.) have nothing to do with the Bologna massacre. It is not an opinion: I know it with absolute certainty. And in reality everyone knows it: journalists, magistrates and “institutional offices” – continues De Angelis -.

And if I tell the truth, they – alas – lie. But like the Christian martyrs I will never accept to deny the truth to save myself from the lions. I can demonstrate to anyone with average intelligence and a minimum of intellectual honesty that Fioravanti, Mambro and Ciavardini had nothing to do with the massacre».

Misdirection hypothesis

The spokesman for the Lazio Region continues with his strong statements: «It is not up to me to say who is responsible, even if I believe I have very clear ideas on the matter as well as on who, for more than 40 years, has been responsible for the red herrings. I will limit myself to saying that those who – he concludes by throwing accusations – cry sacrilege every year if someone asks for more information on the matter certainly have something to hide. With this ignoble castle of lies, they have taken away my serenity, affection and a fundamental part of life. They won’t be able to make me give up proclaiming the truth. Whatever it takes…”.

Bonaccini: «Ignoble and liar»

The post sparked numerous protest reactions, among the harshest, that of Stefano Bonaccini: «Ignoble and liar. Come to Bologna and tell her these things. Looking into the eyes of the families of the victims of the fascist massacre of August 2,” the president of the Emilia-Romagna region wrote on Twitter.

The second post in the night

During the night, after the uproar aroused, De Angelis wrote a new post to return to the subject: «Like every free citizen of this nation, I have exercised the right to express my opinion on a solstice event in our history, founded on decades of investigation carried out as a journalist and parliamentarian. And of course, I won’t deny it, animated by the passion of someone who has had a dead brother, the victim of one of the proven misdirections hatched to prevent the truth from being ascertained, with the use of the false testimony of the Circeo massacrer Angelo Izzo. And therefore with the personal and family right to ask to deepen each analysis until any doubts are dispelled. I said what I think without fear of consequences. If I have to pay for this and go to the stake like Giordano Bruno for violating dogma, I’m proud of it.”

“Like every free citizen of this nation, I have exercised the right to

express my opinion on a solstice event in our history, founded

on decades of investigation carried out as a journalist and parliamentarian. And sure, it’s not

I deny, animated by the passion of someone who has had a dead brother, the victim of one

of the ascertained misdirections concocted to prevent the verification of the truth, with

the use of the false testimony of the Circeo massacrer Angelo Izzo. AND

therefore with the personal and family right to ask to deepen each

analysis until all doubts are dispelled. He writes it on Facebook

Butcher De Angelis

spokesperson for the Lazio Region, after the controversy following one of his precedents

post on the Bologna massacre. «I said what I think – reads the post

posted in the night – without fear of consequences. If I will have to pay for

this and going to the stake like Giordano Bruno for violating the dogma, I am

proud”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

