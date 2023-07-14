Fiordaliso’s Health Crisis: A Relapse Sends Her Back to the Hospital

Fiordaliso Fans Concerned as Singer Returns to Hospital for Health Issues

Fiordaliso, the famous singer, is back in the hospital, causing worry among fans about her health. Just recently, she had said goodbye to a hospital bed, but unfortunately, she found herself using her Instagram account to document a new suffering condition. In the photos, she is seen in a hospital bed with her staff taking care of her and there is even talk of a possible new emergency intervention.

This is a truly terrifying time for Fiordaliso, who was photographed in a hospital bed in July due to peritonitis. The singer had to undergo emergency surgery to prevent further complications that could have seriously compromised her health. Despite feeling dejected, Fiordaliso showed her fighting spirit and wrote on Twitter, “I don’t give up even dead.” Her words have given hope to her fans who continue to show their support.

Although she promised to come back soon, a relapse has sent her back to square one. Fiordaliso should have rested a lot to fully recover, but unfortunately, it was not possible.

Thirteen days after her first hospitalization, Fiordaliso is back in the hospital. In an Instagram post, she shared her words along with photos of herself looking saddened, wearing a mask, and with an IV needle in her arm. She wrote, “I’m back in the ER again. I had a relapse. They hospitalize me and maybe they reoperate on me. Go on. We’ll get out sooner or later.” Despite her bitterness, her spirit remains combative.

The 67-year-old artist has been overwhelmed with affection from fans and colleagues. Many have left supportive comments on her post, including Laura Pausini, who wrote, “Fiorda mia. Force! A very strong hug.” Valerio Scanu, Paola Lezzi, and many others also shared their thoughts and support.

While Fiordaliso tries to find comfort in social networks, she is astonished by the terrible year she has experienced. She recently dedicated a post to the medical personnel who saved her life, thanking all the staff at the San Carlo di Nancy in Rome. In that post, she seemed more energetic and even planned her long-awaited return to the stage, but unfortunately, none of this will happen soon.

It is still unknown whether a new operation will be necessary. If so, it is believed she will need a lot of rest. It is possible that doctors will advise her to have a calm summer, away from excessive exertion. Meanwhile, fans are rooting for her and hoping for a speedy recovery.

