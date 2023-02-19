Home Health Fiorentina-Empoli, VN report cards: Cabral saves Amrabat and Fiorentina
Fiorentina-Empoli, VN report cards: Cabral saves Amrabat and Fiorentina

Fiorentina-Empoli, VN report cards: Cabral saves Amrabat and Fiorentina

The best and worst of Fiorentina-Empoli. Here are our Tuscan derby report cards

Dal 69′ Cabral 6,5: Jovic does not score, Cabral takes care of it. The Brazilian is in the right place at the right time. Vicario denies him the brace, but the Brazilian really shows off his qualities.

Wednesday 6.5: often plays very high. We don’t know if he’s under Italian orders, but he doesn’t follow his own line of defence. In duels, however, he is never wrong. He also came close to scoring the equalizer with a splendid right foot. Vicar surpasses himself. Even a goal saved on the line. Absolutely one of the best

Loved 5: he plays a lot of balls, the maneuver goes to him and in fact, it is he who loses the ball, gives it to Baldanzi who is then good at serving Cambiaghi. The Moroccan’s match was marked by this mistake, unfortunately decisive for his team. From 69′ Bonaventura 6: takes his Fiorentina by the hand. As always, he manages many balls and moves the Viola attack with his insertions

