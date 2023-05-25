Fiorentina-Inter, the report cards – Contradictory Handanovic, Lautaro the leader. Dumfries commands respect

HANDANOVIC 6,5 – His performance is contradictory, struck cold after a few seconds without particular responsibilities and often solicited by his teammates who take refuge in him under pressure. The first real ring for him is Nico’s right foot just before half an hour in the second half, then the exit on Cabral which brings to mind the hands down on Faraoni: saved by the whistle in this case, by Darmian in the final after positioning to say the least revisable. The masterpiece is the save on Jovic from a few meters away, which in fact gives the cup to Inter. A cup that it is up to him to raise under the sky of Rome.

DARMIAN 6 – More imprecise than usual, the darting Ikoné tries to confuse him with feints and counter-feints and forces him to intervene a bit clumsy and necessarily peremptory. In the moment of greatest pressure from the Viola he has to sweep the ball away more than he is used to and any desire to climb ball and chain is suffocated by the traffic imposed by the opponent’s center of gravity and by the need to immediately look for strikers. Very good when he saves Handanovic’s evening who goes out in butterflies.

UNCERTAIN 6 – Worrying start, he is the one who misses the outgoing pass that Fiorentina transforms into gold with Nico Gonzalez. Furthermore, in the physical confrontation with Cabral he doesn’t always have the upper hand, quite the contrary. He needs some time to take the measurements of the field and accept the fact that he will have to give it often and (un) willingly to Handanovic. In the second half he relies on the trade to resist the purple push.

STICKS 5.5 – Fiorentina’s goal, despite being the result of Acerbi’s mistake when releasing the ball, found him out of position. The first of many headaches that Nico Gonzalez gives him, including the yellow card that convinces Inzaghi to call him back to the bench in favor of De Vrij. The pain caused by Gagliardini is too fresh. Complicated evening even under construction. DALL 58′ DE FREE 6.5 – He enters the most congenial situation for him, Inter closed in defense from the pressure of the Italian men and he who has to start, brick by brick, to build a wall in his area. Several complex situations from which in one way or another he manages to emerge intact and with great personality.

DUMFRIES 6,5 – One of the Nerazzurri’s offensive weapons, when they manage to serve him on the run and allow him to have meters of the field in front. Biraghi faces him face to face and the Dutchman often chooses to concentrate if not even change sides following his instinct. He has to gamble a lot on the physical, especially in the phases of greatest confusion. He makes himself respected.

STRETCHER 6,5 – In moments of tactical and technical difficulty for his team, he takes on the burden of altering the balance by throwing the ball and chain into the spaces and creating, first of all, the conditions to hurt Fiorentina and to give courage to his teammates. Some revisable interpretations, certainly not the dribbling cross that stimulates the acrobatic vein in Lautaro. A loose cannon for the opponents until the reserve takes over.

BROZOVIC 6 – A somewhat embarrassed start, attacked by Bonaventura, he had to abound with back passes without being able to turn towards midfield or change play for more than 10-15 metres. To escape from the purple grip, you need the help of Calhanoglu who ducks down and also allows him to exit with the ball, from which he creates Lautaro’s equalizing goal. He can’t repeat himself in the second half when he badly wastes a three-on-two counterattack that could have closed the speeches.

CALHANOGLU 6,5 – Tactically complex evening, because despite moving from midfielder he has few opportunities to be seen in the opposing trocar and try to invent something, an assist or a conclusion. Her presence, after a suffocated start, frees Brozovic from anxiety and the two begin to exchange at the right times, deflecting the adversary’s aggression. More useful tactically than technically, especially in covers that you read very well. FROM 83′ GAGLIARDINI SV.

DIMARCO 6 – As long as Dodò didn’t have to catch his breath, he practically remained isolated on the left and Inter created nothing on that side. The Brazilian full-back going to catch him high prevented him from receiving or from raising his head and looking ahead at the movement of the strikers. As the minutes go by and the shirts get looser, the Milanese winger finds a few meters and is looked for by his teammates even on the run. DAL 68′ GOSENS 6 – The great regret is not having arrived a fraction of a second before Dodò on Lukaku’s cross, it would have been the seal on the victory. Nico and substitute Terzic push a lot and force him to do a lot of defensive work, freshness gives him a hand and the German does the job.

MARTINEZ 8 – A leader from all points of view, not only for the beautiful brace that overturns the result within a few minutes and takes the smile off the faces of the Viola fans (second goal Crespo style). Technically he makes the difference, but it’s above all from a competitive point of view that he drags his teammates down to the last minute when he stays on the pitch. One hundred and one goals for the Nerazzurri, not much else to add. FROM 83′ CORREA SV.

DZEKO 5,5 – So much, too inaccurate to the point that Inzaghi calls him back to the bench earlier than usual, giving him an ill-concealed bad mood. He varies a lot on the offensive front but receives few clean balls. Some he plays discreetly, others rather badly like the goal that Lautaro serves him on a silver platter and the Bosnian shoots very high. Given the spaces and the defensive attitude of the opponents, he could and should have done better. DAL 58′ LUKAKU 6 – He could make better use of some situations in the restart, but he still has a good impact because he defends several precious balls and collaborates with his teammates, forcing Terracciano to save and serving Gosens a nice ball after an irresistible cue.

ALL. INZAGHI 6,5 – Little doubt that his team would have lifted it in the end, you don’t become king of cups by chance. He wins the seventh final out of eight, clinging to the class of Lautaro Martinez to overcome the mental block imposed by Nico’s goal and by Fiorentina’s hyper-aggressive man-to-man attitude. In the second half, his players drop down a lot and play on resistance, bringing home the victory. Second trophy of the season, with a view to the third…

FIORENTINA: Terracciano 6, Dodò 6.5 (from 82′ Terzic sv), Milenkovic 5, Martiez Quarta 5.5 (from 70′ Ranieri 6), Biraghi 6, Castrovilli 6 (from 60′ Mandragora 6), Amrabat 6 (from 70′ Jovic 5.5), Ikoné 6 (from 60′ Sottil 6), Bonaventura 6, Nico Gonzalez 6.5, Cabral 5.5. All. Italian 6

REFEREE: IRRATI 6 – Some incorrect interpretation, whistles and no whistles on similar situations that have dissatisfied both teams. But overall he doesn’t make any serious mistakes and handles the use of time tags wisely.

ASSISTANTS: Carbone 6 – Lo Cicero 6

WAS: Mazzoleni 6