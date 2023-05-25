Fiorentina is a good gym in view of the City for at least two reasons. But the ‘pre-ordered’ relays cause discussion

L’Inter comeback wins the Coppa Italia against Fiorentina. A final, that of the Olimpico, which according to Tuttosport could have been an excellent training ground also in view of Manchester City: “Inter in fact understood how not to approach the Champions League final against Manchester City and, if necessary, how not to manage a possible situation of advantage.In fact, it will have to serve as a lesson when it happened in the first quarter of an hour and above all the goal scored by Gonzalez in which half the team, between midfield and defence, was found badly positioned. , concerns the management of the result: in the second half, Inter lost balance, they made 3-1 mistakes several times and conceded, in addition to saving near the Darmian line, two monumental chances for Jovic: on the first it was miraculous Handanovic, while on the second the aim of the Serbian, with a header, fails”.

And again: “Another reflection deserves Dzeko’s anger (euphemism) at the time of the change with Lukaku, immediately anesthetized by Inzaghi: a sign of how the pre-ordered “relay” is wearing down the protagonists a bit first. However, it is difficult that the coach, once he gets to the final straight, can change something in resource management, as evidenced by Gagliardini’s entry in the final (booed by his own fans) due to Calhanoglu’s perplexity (another euphemism).