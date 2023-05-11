Fiorentina lasts only one half, Basel turns the limelight in the 92nd minute: 2-1 for the Swiss against the ‘Franchi’ | conference league

who forgets the crisis experienced in his championship and mortgages a place for the final in Prague in view of next week’s challenge in St. Jacob-Park. To the network of the great exon the 25th minute of the first half on the development of a corner, the young talent replieswith a personal initiative at the 71st, before thattaking advantage of a sleep in the rear.

A game with two faces, with the Italian viola basically in control of the match during the first half and yet able to give the Swiss two clear chances before the advantage signed by the Brazilian striker, in the 7th center in the competition. After just 7′, Augustin had the opening goal disallowed for offside starting point by Amdouni, who serves him the assist, e in the 19th minute it’s Terracciano who defuses Diouf’s close left with a great intervention. It’s the wake-up call for Fiorentina, who gradually take the initiative and unlock it from dead ball: the trajectory of Biraghi returning from the flag is extended by Martinez Quarta towards the heart of the penalty area, where Cabral finds the winning deflection. An episode that gives confidence to the Italian players, who manage the reaction of Vogel’s formation without difficulty and lead the first part of the match without worries.

You expect a Fiorentina capable of asserting their dribbling skills in the second half and instead it is Basel who come out of the distance, with personality and creating the first goal after just 5′ with Burger’s gap just wide. The Viola rely on counterattacks and try to respond with an acceleration from Ikoné on which Hitz risks an own goal, but it’s a flash in the pan and, after the courageous substitution by Vogel who removes the former Roma Calafiori to bring in a striker like Millar, 19′ from the end a central percussion by Diouf sensationally overwhelms the Viola midfield and rearguard and is concluded by a left-handed diagonal that gives Terracciano no escape. The Italian tries to regain control of the match with the introductions of Castrovilli and Brekalo for Amrabat and Nico Gonzalez, then with Jovic and Kouamé but, after an initial warning of danger from a wide header by Amdouniis precisely the number 9 of the Swiss a reaffirming a side from Males on goal in the 92nd minute and giving an unexpected victory to Basel and to inflict a considerable psychological blow on Fiorentina in view of the return match.