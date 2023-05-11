Home » Fiorentina lasts only one half, Basel turns the limelight in the 92nd minute: 2-1 for the Swiss against the ‘Franchi’ | conference league
Health

Fiorentina lasts only one half, Basel turns the limelight in the 92nd minute: 2-1 for the Swiss against the ‘Franchi’ | conference league

by admin
A Fiorentina good for one half was not enough to win the first act of the Conference League semi-final and even lost 2-1 at the “Franchi” against Basel who forgets the crisis experienced in his championship and mortgages a place for the final in Prague in view of next week’s challenge in St. Jacob-Park. To the network of the great ex Cabral on the 25th minute of the first half on the development of a corner, the young talent replies Diouf with a personal initiative at the 71st, before that Amdouni places the mocking blow of the knockout in the 92nd minutetaking advantage of a sleep in the rear.

A game with two faces, with the Italian viola basically in control of the match during the first half and yet able to give the Swiss two clear chances before the advantage signed by the Brazilian striker, in the 7th center in the competition. After just 7′, Augustin had the opening goal disallowed for offside starting point by Amdouni, who serves him the assist, e in the 19th minute it’s Terracciano who defuses Diouf’s close left with a great intervention. It’s the wake-up call for Fiorentina, who gradually take the initiative and unlock it from dead ball: the trajectory of Biraghi returning from the flag is extended by Martinez Quarta towards the heart of the penalty area, where Cabral finds the winning deflection. An episode that gives confidence to the Italian players, who manage the reaction of Vogel’s formation without difficulty and lead the first part of the match without worries.

You expect a Fiorentina capable of asserting their dribbling skills in the second half and instead it is Basel who come out of the distance, with personality and creating the first goal after just 5′ with Burger’s gap just wide. The Viola rely on counterattacks and try to respond with an acceleration from Ikoné on which Hitz risks an own goal, but it’s a flash in the pan and, after the courageous substitution by Vogel who removes the former Roma Calafiori to bring in a striker like Millar, 19′ from the end a central percussion by Diouf sensationally overwhelms the Viola midfield and rearguard and is concluded by a left-handed diagonal that gives Terracciano no escape. The Italian tries to regain control of the match with the introductions of Castrovilli and Brekalo for Amrabat and Nico Gonzalez, then with Jovic and Kouamé but, after an initial warning of danger from a wide header by Amdouniis precisely the number 9 of the Swiss a reaffirming a side from Males on goal in the 92nd minute and giving an unexpected victory to Basel and to inflict a considerable psychological blow on Fiorentina in view of the return match.

You may also like

In Italy 40,250 family doctors, 2,200 fewer in...

Ranking Eurovision Song Contest 2023, who are the...

Salute, Schillaci: “Electronic prescription fully operational to simplify...

This venomous fish lurks almost invisibly in shallow...

New MRI for Fedez one year after pancreatic...

The electronic prescription becomes definitive – Healthcare

Atopic dermatitis affects 155 thousand Calabrians, a new...

Heroin and long-term damage: the number of drug-related...

Conference League: Fiorentina-Basel on the pitch

Tips and means for anti-slip mat

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy