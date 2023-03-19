Home Health Fiorentina-Lecce 1-0, an own goal by Gallo is enough for the Viola. Samp-Verona 3-1, super Gabbiadini | First page
Fiorentina-Lecce 1-0, an own goal by Gallo is enough for the Viola. Samp-Verona 3-1, super Gabbiadini

Fiorentina-Lecce 1-0, an own goal by Gallo is enough for the Viola. Samp-Verona 3-1, super Gabbiadini | First page

The Sunday program of the 27th day of A league starts at 12.30 with the lunch match between Sampdoria and Veronaclash between the last and the third last of the standings. Stankovic’s team wins 3-1: a brace from Gabbiadini he launches the blucerchiati, who then suffer in the final, with two goals disallowed for offside a Guys and the (good) network of Pharaohsbefore the goal by Zanoli which sets the result at 98′.

FIORENTINA-LECCE AND THE OTHERS – At 15 it was the turn of Fiorentina and Leccecon i landlords who managed to earn the three points, thanks to the 1-0 victory signed by an own goal by Gallo – who had tried to anticipate Nico Gonzalez – and who thus return to aiming for European prospects. The visitors do not break a streak of three consecutive defeats, reaching number 4.

Today’s program also includes Turin-Naples, Lazio-Rome e Inter-Juventus: on these matches you can find on Calciomercato.com specific live services.

Below are the official formations of Fiorentina-Lecce:

FIORENTINA – Terracciano; Dodò, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Amrabat, Mandragora, Barak; Gonzalez, Kouamé, Saponara.

LECCE – Falcon; Gendray, Baschirotto, Umtiti, Gallo; Blin, Hjulmand, Gonzalez; Di Francesco, Colombo, Strefezza

