Viola strikes: one-two between the first and second half with Nico Gonzalez and Jovic, the Rossoneri knock out
– 4 mar
Viola hit, 2-1
—
Theo’s goal comes too late. Flashes from Jovic and Nico Gonzalez (penalty) launch the Viola. Excellent performance by the Italian boys.
95′
– 4 mar
Theo
—
Great goal from the French full-back, left footed under the cross.
90′
– 4 mar
Recovery
—
Five more minutes granted by referee Di Bello.
87′
– 4 mar
Jovic!
—
Jovic closes the match with a nice header from Dodo from the right.
83′
– 4 mar
Judicial
—
Pioli also plays the Adli card. On the field in place of De Ketelaere.
81′
– 4 mar
Rabbit
—
Yellow for French.
81′
– 4 mar
Inside Jovic and Castrovilli
—
Italian throws in Jovic and Castrovilli in the last 10′. Outside Bonaventura and Cabral.
80′
– 4 mar
Penalty awarded and removed
—
Referee Di Bello awards a penalty to the Rossoneri for an alleged handball by Cabral, then takes it away. The Brazilian does not touch the ball with his hand. Oversight of the referee.
72′
– 4 mar
Other changes
—
Italian plays the Ranieri card. He comes in for Biraghi. In Saelemaekers for Pioli, out Messias (booked).
70′
– 4 mar
Gonzalez
—
Yellow for the author of the 1-0 goal.
65′
– 4 mar
triple change
—
In Milan I enter Origi, Ibrahimovic and Bakayoko. Giroud, Bennacer and Rebic exit.
58′
– 4 mar
Iconic
—
Yellow card for Ikoné for a foul on Theo.
57′
– 4 mar
Theo!
—
Super opportunity for Milan. Theo enters from behind, controls and fires a strong but central left foot. Terracciano rejects.
55′
– 4 mar
Rebic
—
The Croatian tries from outside. Right weak and central.
52′
– 4 mar
Giroud
—
Milan immediately raised their head with a header from Giroud, but Terracciano saved the lead.
47′
– 4 mar
Rigore di González!
—
Fiorentina ahead with Nico Gonzalez, good at converting the penalty by displacing Maignan. The foul is by Tomori on Ikoné, the sensational ingenuity of the English centre-half.
– 4 mar
Let’s start once again!
—
Fiorentina and Milan back on the pitch. The game at the Franchi starts again.
– 4 mar
End of first half
—
The Viola was better at the end of the 45′. Maignan decisive on a couple of occasions with good saves. In Milan, the best flash came on Messias’ head in the 45th minute, but the Brazilian wasted.
45′
– 4 mar
Messiah!
—
Nice play by De Ketelaere, who skips a couple of players and then puts them in the way at the far post. Messias wastes by heading high.
41′
– 4 mar
Terracciano sweeps
—
Milan tries to be seen around Terracciano. Rebic, launched into the net from the rear, was stopped by a fine exit from the Viola goalkeeper.
35′
– 4 mar
Messiah
—
Yellow for Messias, bad intervention against Biraghi.
33′
– 4 mar
Giroud
—
The French forward tries to volley with his left foot, but the shot is central. Terracciano blocks in two stages.
29′
– 4 mar
Cabral
—
Yellow card for Cabral, bad intervention on Kalulu.
25′
– 4 mar
Saving on the line!
—
Clamorous opportunity for Fiorentina. Bonaventura, alone in the center of the attack, jumps the man and kicks on goal with his right foot, but Tomori saves an already inside ball on the line. Milan is saved.
19′
– 4 mar
Gonzalez!
—
Nico Gonzalez dangerous, another opportunity for Viola. Left from the edge neutralized by Maignan, who rejects with his fists. Then another chance for the Argentine.
13′
– 4 mar
Minute 13
—
In the thirteenth minute the players stop and the whole stadium applauds in memory of Davide Astori, who died on March 4 five years ago.
13′
– 4 mar
Bonaventure!
—
The former AC Milan tries with a free-kick, dry and precise right, but Maignan rejects and saves the Rossoneri.
12′
– 4 mar
Thiaw
—
The German is booked for a foul on Cabral on the edge of the area.
9′
– 4 mar
Super Thiaw
—
Excellent intervention by the German central defender on Ikoné, launched into the net by Bonaventura. Closing in the corner is punctual.
7
– 4 mar
Try Mandragora
—
Left footed from outside the midfielder, the ball – deflected – crosses the area and ends up in a corner kick. Cabral fails to get on the ball.
4′
– 4 mar
Milan forward
—
Throw-in in the attacking zone for Milan after a throw by Theo for Cdk, knocked out by Quarta.
– 4 mar
Go!
—
Fiorentina-Milan has begun.
– 4 mar
Massara’s comment
—
The Rossoneri director spoke like this before the match: “The road is still long, the matches are all to be played and tonight’s is difficult”. Massara continues: “We have contributed to finding a more compact game. The team has managed to rediscover some certainties. The season is intense, everyone has moments of decline, now we have to confirm that we have overcome this period. There is no news on renewals, but continue the work with the agents to find a solution”. A comment on Thiaw: “He’s been doing well these past few weeks. He has character and quality, we’re lucky to have a coach who manages to bring out the best in everyone.”
– 4 mar
CDK: “I hope it’s my night”
—
The Belgian spoke to Sky before the match, starting again in the league after more than a month: “I dream it’s my night – commented De Ketelaere -, now I’m ready to help the team in the best possible way. As they have been These months? I’ve had difficult moments, but in this last month I feel good. I’m trying to help the team and improve.”
– 4 mar
Fiorentina, official training
—
(4-3-3). Terracciano; Dodo, Quarta, Igor, Biraghi; Bonaventure, Amrabat, Mandragora; Gonzalez, Cabral, Ikonè. All. Italian.
– 4 mar
Milan, official training
—
(3-4-2-1). Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori; Messiah, Bennacer, Tonali, Theo Hernandez; De Ketelaere, Rebic; Giroud. All: Pioli
– 4 mar
Here’s CDK again
—
Charles De Ketelaere is ready to return to the starting lineup: he hasn’t played a game since January 29 against Sassuolo, a 5-2 defeat. Ante Rebic is also on the field with him.
– 4 mar
Milan, the probable formation
—
(3-4-2-1) Continued; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori; Messiah, Bennacer, Tonali, Hernandez; De Ketelaere, Rebic; Giroud. All. Pioli.
– 4 mar
Fiorentina, the probable formation
—
(4-3-3) Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Bonaventure, Amrabat, Mandragora; Gonzalez, Cabral, Saponara. All. Italian.
– 4 mar
The designation of the arbitrator
—
Race direction entrusted to Di Bello from Brindisi. Assistants Mokhtar and Palermo. Fourth man Sacchi. At Var Di Paolo, assistant Var Zufferli.
– 4 mar
Where to see it
—
The match will be broadcast live on Dazn (also on devices such as Timvision Box, Amazon Firestick and Google Chromecast) and will also be visible on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio and Sky Sport 4K.
General rehearsal for the second round of the Champions League scheduled for Wednesday at Tottenham’s home, but at the same time another vital match in order not to lose points in the complicated fight for the Champions League. It’s a Milan that will be split between two fronts on the field in Florence, comforted however by the recent path that sees them victorious in their last four games, in which, among other things, the Rossoneri haven’t conceded a single goal. Even Fiorentina, however, comes from a good line: three wins and a draw in the last four outings between the Conference League and the championship, where the latest victory in Verona stands out, clear and comforting. Kick-off at the Franchi stadium at 20.45.
gas sport
March 4, 2023 (change March 4, 2023 | 22:45)
