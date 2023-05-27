Fiorentina-Roma LIVE, official: Smalling and Wijnaldum owners. There is Belotti – Forzaroma.info – Latest As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

At 18:00 the Giallorossi will be away at the Franchi stadium to face the team led by coach Vincenzo Italiano

Only 4 days left until the final in Budapest, but first the Roma must face the Fiorentina at the Franchi (6 pm). against the violet, Mourinho decides to leave 5 owners at home in view of the match against Seville: Pellegrini, Dybala, Spinazzola, Matic and Rui Patricio did not in fact start with the team. In goal we see Svilar again with Smalling, Llorente and Bove in the defensive trio. In front of Belotti, there are Solbakken and El Shaarawy.

Fiorentina-Roma, the official formations — FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1): Cerofoli; Venuti, Martinez Quarta, Igor, Biraghi; Duncan, Mandragora; Kouame, Barak, Saponara; Jovic. Available: Terraciano, Vannucchi, Dodo, Ranieri, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Terzic, Amrabat, Castrovilli, Bonaventura, Bianco, Gonzalez, Ikone, Brekalo, Sottil, Cabral. Trainer: Italian.

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Bove, Smalling, Weeping; Missouri, Wijnaldum, Tahirovic, Zalewski; Sunflowers, El Shaarawy; Belotti. Available: Boer, Celik, Mancini, Ibanez, Cristante, Keramitsis, Darboe, Volpato, Abraham, Pagano. Trainer: Mourinho.

Referee: Separated. assistants: Perretti and Lombardi. IV man: Manganiello. Was: Maresca. Avar: little ones

PRE MATCH – Tonight’s game at the Franchi will be an “uncomfortable” match for both teams who will be playing in the finals of the European cups in the next few days. In fact, in four days, Mourinho’s Giallorossi will be in Budapest in the last act of the Europa League against Sevilla. Today’s goal is not to extend the injured list even further.

LATEST FROM TRIGORIA – To avoid running into new physical problems, Mourinho chooses a large turnover with 5 big names like Matic, Dybala, Pellegrini, Spinazzola and Wijnaldum left at home. The Special One will again rely on Svilar between the posts with Missori in the right lane and Zalewski in the opposite one. Up front Belotti is the favorite over Abraham who will instead take a seat on the bench. Behind the Rooster will be Solbakken and El Shaarawy. See also Glycemia, foods to raise the values ​​and remedies to lower themMilleUnaDONNA

WHERE TO SEE IT – The championship match between Fiorentina and Roma will be broadcast exclusively on the Dazn platform. To see it on television, you will need to connect to the platform app available on the latest generation smart TVs. Alternatively, you can use game consoles such as Playstation and Xbox or devices such as Google Chromecast, Amazon Firestick TV and TIMVISION BOX. The commentary will be entrusted to the couple formed by Edoardo Testoni and Massimo Ambrosini. Furthermore, it is possible to follow the match with the report LIVE by and with social updates on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

TRIVIA AND PREVIOUS – This evening will be match number 193 between Fiorentina and Roma. The balance smiles at the Giallorossi with 68 victories, compared to the 58 successes of the Tuscans. On the other hand, there were 66 draws. Limiting ourselves to Serie A, this is match number 168. In the previous 83 games played in Florence alone, with the home factor often proving to be decisive given that in this case the Viola victories are 34 against just 17 of the Giallorossi team.

May 27, 2023 (change May 27, 2023 | 5:24 pm)

