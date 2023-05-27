10
- Fiorentina Rome result 2-1, goals from El Shaarawy, Jovic and Ikone Corriere della Sera
- Fiorentina-Roma: the official formations Fantasy football ®
- Purple of pride, Rome overturned in the last few minutes The Republic Firenze.it
- El Shaarawy was replaced at half-time due to a slight discomfort in his right quadriceps Voice Yellow Red
- Harakiri Rome, Fiorentina turns the limelight in the last 5′. Mou plays everything in the final with Sevilla The Sports Gazette
