Fiorentina Sampdoria, Stankovic rejected: the comment of the newspapers

1 minute ago

Fiorentina-Sampdoria, the sports newspapers reject Stankovic: the votes of Tuttosport, Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport

Zero points earned by Sampdoria (last, at 17 points) al Franks and game lost with the result of 5-0. The votes of Tuttosport, and Corriere dello Sport a Dejan Stankovic.

Tuttosport’s vote

5 – A good start before a real meltdown.

The vote of the Gazzetta dello Sport

4.5 – Deflates his team at the first blow. He has to work there.

The vote of Corriere dello Sport

4.5 – With few means available, his team tries to fight but even in the presence of a revisited Fiorentina they have difficulty grinding the game: the first goal is cleared, the reaction never comes.

