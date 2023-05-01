14
Fiorentina Sampdoria, Stankovic rejected: the comment of the newspapers
Zero points earned by Sampdoria (last, at 17 points) al Franks and game lost with the result of 5-0. The votes of Tuttosport, and Corriere dello Sport a Dejan Stankovic.
Tuttosport’s vote
5 – A good start before a real meltdown.
The vote of the Gazzetta dello Sport
4.5 – Deflates his team at the first blow. He has to work there.
The vote of Corriere dello Sport
4.5 – With few means available, his team tries to fight but even in the presence of a revisited Fiorentina they have difficulty grinding the game: the first goal is cleared, the reaction never comes.