Fire in a building in Colli Aniene in Rome, one dead and three seriously injured [video]

breaking latest news – One person died in the fire that broke out in the early afternoon a building under renovation in via Edoardo D’Onofrio, in Colli Aniene, in Rome.

At least seven people were injured – three seriously – and 10 intoxicated. They were transported from 118 to the Sant’Eugenio hospital and to the Umberto Primo hospital.

I want to get out of the house” the residents of the building that burned down shouted. “Call the fire brigade, get out, get out”, some people on the street replied. In the images heavy black smoke coming out of the building.

This is a building undergoing renovation work. The flames involved about 7 floors. Some people rescued by firefighters have respiratory complications from the smoke. Others are being examined by health professionals. The police are also at the scene.

#Romafrom 1.50 pm six teams of #fire fighters at work in the Colli Aniene area: the flames involved the scaffolding of a construction site of an 8-storey building. L’#fire reached 7th floor, operations ongoing [#2giugno 15:00] pic.twitter.com/tlagc1nowU — Firefighters (@firefighters) June 2, 2023

The first bulletin

Three people were hospitalized at the Sant’Eugenio hospital: one in intensive care for carbon monoxide poisoning; the other two, admitted to the Burn Center, suffered burns, one of 30% and the other of 12%. The latter are currently in a reserved prognosis and are intubated due to the respiratory damage from the burn. In addition, a minor is under observation in the Pediatrics.

The Rome 2 ASL – reads the note from the Region – has also activated health assistance at the facilities made available by the IV Municipality, to all the displaced people who also needed medicines.

Nine people were hospitalized at the Umberto I Polyclinic. All patients arrived awake and cooperative, already in oxygen therapy for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. Following the vague symptoms and high carboxyhemoglobin values, two of them started the first of the three treatment cycles of hyperbolic oxygen therapy envisaged by the protocol. The other seven patients will remain under observation for 24 hours. All hospitalized patients are in good clinical condition.

Three patients with carbon monoxide poisoning were admitted to the San Giovanni hospital. Two of them were treated in code orange (one also had superficial wounds to the face) and one, with more unstable respiratory problems, in code red. Currently all three patients are under observation and monitored in the Emergency Department.

The displaced are more than 100

I am over 100 people displaced due to the fire. The building has been declared unusable and people will be accommodated in two gyms set up for this weekend. From Monday, however, some places in the hotel will be made available. Also at the site of the stake was the prefect of Rome Lamberto Giannini.

Gualtieri, I’m following the rescue with anguish

“Sto anxiously following the rescue operations of the terrible fire that involved 7 floors of a building under renovation in Colli Aniene”. So on Facebook, the mayor of Rome Robert Gualtieri.

“I cling to the pain of the victim’s family and express my solidarity with all the injured. We are close to the families affected by this tragedy and will support them in every way. I am in contact with the Prefect Giannini, the President Umberti, the councilor Zevi, and the Civil Protection of Rome Capital who are operational on site to meet all needs – writes the mayor – Thanks to all the rescuers, the firefighters, the management of Sant’Eugenio and all the health workers who are giving my best to take care of the people involved”.

Rocca, terrible hours on a day of celebration

“These are minutes, terrible hours, what Colli Aniene is experiencing on this day of celebration. In via Edoardo d’Onofrio, in Rome, a building under renovation has caught fire. Many injured, some seriously, and at the moment one confirmed victim But there are fears that the budget could grow. I express my deepest condolences, on behalf of the Regional Council, to the family of the victim of the fire and the deepest sympathy to the injured and their families. I also want to thank the Firefighters, the Police Forces, the women and men of 118 and the many health workers of the Umberto I Policlinico, San Giovanni and S. Eugenio who are tirelessly engaged in treatment. I am following the rescue operations and will continue to do so”. This was stated in a note by Francesco Rocca, President of the Lazio Region.