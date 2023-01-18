Home Health Fire in Medicina today, car on fire in the parking lot
Health

Fire in Medicina today, car on fire in the parking lot

by admin
Fire in Medicina today, car on fire in the parking lot

Medicina (Bologna), 17 January 2023 – Flames and a thick smoke today in a Medicine parking lot.

One car went fire in the morning and, as luck would have it, it happened right at a few meters from the fire brigade detachment.

Read more:

Bologna, points a knife and rapes her: twenty years old saved by a passerby

Thus, the team of firefighters on duty, wearing the necessary protective devices, proceeded to:l as fast as possible to circumscribe ed extinguish the flames already lapping at the adjacent cars. Six, at the end of the operations the damaged vehicles.

“The intervention – explain the red helmets – took place in collaboration with colleagues from the Budrio detachment.

From the first checks, it was established theaccidental origin of the fire, due to a short circuit in the internal devices of the car from which it started. Further investigations are underway.

Also present were the carabinieri of the tenancy of Medicine who carried out the legal investigations and ascertained theabsence of people involved: no injuries.

See also  3 symptoms reveal if you drink too little and risk dehydration

You may also like

Collapse of access to PS during Napoli matches....

What happens to our body when we fast

Was Gina Lollobrigida sick? Here are his health...

Pope Francis: health is not a luxury. Cynical...

Thought it was a personal trainer, sixteen year...

Schillaci illustrates a new squeeze on smoking: “Extension...

Medicine: Callerio (Testbusters), reprogramme accesses – Fisco &...

Prevention and good intentions, life-saving exams to do

Needs for personnel and services for Mental Health:...

Endometriosis: the map of the mutations that cause...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy