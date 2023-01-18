Medicina (Bologna), 17 January 2023 – Flames and a thick smoke today in a Medicine parking lot.

One car went fire in the morning and, as luck would have it, it happened right at a few meters from the fire brigade detachment.

Thus, the team of firefighters on duty, wearing the necessary protective devices, proceeded to:l as fast as possible to circumscribe ed extinguish the flames already lapping at the adjacent cars. Six, at the end of the operations the damaged vehicles.

“The intervention – explain the red helmets – took place in collaboration with colleagues from the Budrio detachment.

From the first checks, it was established theaccidental origin of the fire, due to a short circuit in the internal devices of the car from which it started. Further investigations are underway.

Also present were the carabinieri of the tenancy of Medicine who carried out the legal investigations and ascertained theabsence of people involved: no injuries.