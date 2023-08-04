Fire in Ponte Mammolo, illegal landfill burns. The Municipality: “Keep the windows closed”

Lorenzo Nicolini August 4, 2023

A column of smoke several meters high with tongues of fire that could be seen from miles away. Fear in Rome for a maxi fire that developed during the night in Ponte Mammolo and visible in the areas of Colli Aniene, Pietralata, Casal Bruciato, San Basilio, Casal Bertone and Tiburtino.

To burn an illegal landfill. A fire that immediately alerted the Campidoglio, so much so as to activate the ARPA: “As a purely precautionary measure, it is advisable to keep the windows of nearby houses closed for a few more hours in the morning up to a radius of one kilometer from the site of origin of the fire. Air quality detection activities were requested”.

The fire at Ponte Mammolo

The fire, from what has been learned, broke out around 11.30 pm on Thursday 3 August. Six fire brigade teams were on site with the help of five tankers, a foam tank and TA/6. The epicenter of the fire was a space at number 61 in via di Ponte Mammolo. The vast fire involved heaps of waste inside a large illegal landfill of various materials, with the flames also destroying several shacks.

Video of the fire

Evacuated two buildings

The extinguishing operations are still in progress, then the reclamation operations will follow. Civil protection, the gos core of firefighters, the state police, the carabinieri, 118 and Arpa Lazio for air sampling are also on site. The flames did not involve the buildings, but two buildings overlooking the fire site were temporarily evacuated as a precaution. No one would be hurt or intoxicated.