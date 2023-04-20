Fire in the Cannata gym, find gas cylinders in front of the entrance

Fire in the gymnasium of master Cannata. The firefighters intervened last night to put out the flames that had broken out outside the structure located in via Franz Lehar, in the via Galileo Galilei area. Once the fire was extinguished, which caused the glass door of the entrance to “explode”, camping gas cylinders were found which would push the investigators towards the path of the arson. No damage is recorded inside.

To manage the gym is the master Salvo Cannata, uncle of boxer Benny Cannata with whom he worked and from whom he separated a few years ago to open another school. The carabinieri, who intervened after the alarm raised by some residents who contacted 112 reporting what happened, listened to the owner to try to clarify the origins of the fire. Little doubt that someone placed the cylinders in front of the door.

Unfortunately, the structure in via Franz Lehar is not equipped with any video surveillance system, nor would there be systems nearby that could have filmed those responsible as they walked away. Cannata allegedly explained to the carabinieri at the Uditore station that he hadn’t received strange “visits” or extortion requests and that he hadn’t had, for example, problems or disputes of an economic nature with any former collaborator. The damage recorded in the gym would not be covered by insurance policies.