Fire in the Novarese area, cloud of smoke dispersed. In whatsapp chats the hoax on a notice from the local police
Fire in the Novarese area, cloud of smoke dispersed. In whatsapp chats the hoax on a notice from the local police

Fire in the Novarese area, cloud of smoke dispersed. In whatsapp chats the hoax on a notice from the local police

VIGEVANO – It would be one solvent spill the cause offire flared up on Wednesday morning at the Kemi chemical factory in San Pietro Mosezzo, a few kilometers west of Novara. Also there dreaded toxic cloudwhich the wind seemed to want to push towards Vigevano, actually the Lomellina didn’t even touch it.

HERE THE BULLETIN OF ARPA PIEDMONT

In the city however, since mid-morning, it has begun to circulate via Whatsapp chatsincluding school ones shared by parents, a decidedly alarmist message, but above all false.

Below is the screenshot of the fake message forwarded hundreds, perhaps thousands of times in a few hours.

Was the same Local Police to deny to have ever issued notices of any kind. The same Councilor for Security, Nicola Scardilloduring a press conference convened in the Municipality on completely different topics, he totally denied the existence of communications sent by the Command.

by the municipal administration the only communications came via social media from the mayor Andrea Ceffa, the latest dating back to the very early afternoon, with reassurances on the situation: «There are no particular measures to be taken, the fumes of the cloud – which is receding – tend to disperse at high altitudes and no relapses are reported on the ground. We remain in continuous contact with ATS to monitor the situation “, wrote the mayor of Vigevano.

