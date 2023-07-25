Fire in Vieste, two thousand people evacuated from three hotels

About two thousand guests of three large accommodation facilities in Vieste are evacuated in these hours due to the vast fire that broke out in Baia San Felice in Vieste. Tourists are leaving the Residence Gattarella, Hotel Portonovo and Hotel Gargano to go to a gym in the center of Vieste, set up by the municipality so that they can spend the night there “in case they cannot return to the structures”, highlights the mayor Giuseppe Nobiletti. The situation is complex because the flames are fed by the strong wind. Some canadairs are also in action. Forestry carabinieri, firefighters and civil protection operate from the ground. Local police officers were also on site to divert traffic.

