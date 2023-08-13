Firecracker explodes during match, 3 injured, including two children – Medicine

The explosion of a high-potential firecracker during a football match caused the non-serious injury of three people, including two children.





It happened yesterday afternoon at the Simonetti stadium in Gemona (Udine) during the Carnia Cup final between the local teams of Asd Villa Santina and Asd Cedarchis. The local media reported it today.





Smoke bombs and flares had been lit among the fans since before the start of the match, then halfway through the first half a firecracker exploded whose shrapnel hit the two children – aged 10 and 11 – in the face and legs and a male, aged 68. The three injured were immediately rescued and treated on the spot by 118 health workers. They suffered minor bruises.





The Carabinieri have launched investigations to identify those responsible who would risk a complaint and the Daspo. At the moment it would not yet be clear whether the explosion was accidental, perhaps triggered by the heat and simultaneous of several smoke bombs, or voluntary.





The mayor of Gemona, Roberto Revelant, told local newspapers that he “personally accompanied two of the injured people, treated first on the spot, to the first aid point”. There were no serious consequences, but “the regret for what happened remains”.

