«Firefight between Russian troops and Wagner’s mercenaries»- breaking latest news

A firefight between tbroke regular Russians e group fighters Of mercenaries of the Russian private company Wagner would have occurred on Sunday April 23rd in the oblast of Luhansk, in the city of Stanytsia Luhanska. The news, impossible to verify for now, was published on Sunday evening by the Ukrainian site The Kyiv Independentwho cited unspecified sources of the general staff of Kiev.

On the episode you have very few details. According to some comments posted on Twitter and then removed in record time lo clash it would have been triggered by a quarrel between some members of the two groups, which then degenerated into one shooting. So it would not have been “friendly fire”, as sometimes happens in all wars, but a real friction between two allies in the field. Wagner mercenaries have been accused of committing various crimes in Ukraine. A few days ago, two of them revealed that they had also deliberately killed numerous children, following orders received from their superiors.

If confirmed, the news could mark a turning point in the relationships already difficult among the company of Evgeni Prighozin e Mosca. The founder of Wagner was once very close to Vladimir Putin, but in recent weeks he has fallen on hard times, often silenced by Russian media in order not to give space to the constant criticisms leveled at the top of the troops of Mosca, criticisms that according to various sources would have irritated even Putin. The former tsar's cook, as it is often called Prighozin, after some problems with the law as a young man, he became an established entrepreneur thanks above all to government contracts for institutional catering, supplies of meals for the russian army and service companies.

In recent years at restaurant business, Prighozin added those of ladies of the guerra. The Wagner mercenary group in recent years has been active in all theaters of war where the Russia has interests: from Syria at the Libya and al Sudan. In Ucraina according to some sources, the private company would have deployed several tens of thousands of fighters.

The militiamen of Prighozin for weeks they have been besieging the city of Bakhmut, unimportant from a purely military point of view, but has become a symbol for both sides. Among the mercenaries, numerous are those enlisted in the Russian prisons in exchange for the promise of freedom at the end of theguerraothers they would come fromSyriafrom the Libyadal South Africa and fromAfghanistan.

The soldiers of the private company – paid for with funds from the Kremlin through a system described as “tangled and opaque” by Putin’s opponents – are deployed in some areas of theUkraine alone, in others next to regular troops. According to Ukrainian testimonies, especially in the area dand Bakhmut the convicts enlisted by Wagner were often used as cannon fodder, sent to assault the Ukrainian lines to weaken the resistance, to consume ammunition and to identify the outposts and then have them hammered by the artillerymen. This would make thousands i fallen mercenaries.

Prighozin for its part it has shown since the beginning of the invasion a certain distrust of the Moscow command and in recent weeks the criticisms have become increasingly incisive. The former cook of the tsar at the same time he lamented the insufficient supplying Of weapons and ammunition by Russia for its own militia. Then a few days ago he somehow realigned himself with Putin, but he would have done so only to prepare to enter politics. In any case, in the Kremlin he is considered "inconvenient" even if for now Moscow cannot do without his support.