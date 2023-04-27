Firefighters and 118 personnel together to form special rescue teams in the event of serious disasters, the USAR Emilia-Romagna Teams are born

Each team will be made up of personnel from the fire brigade and the health authorities of Emilia-Romagna

Donini: “Let’s join forces to make search and rescue missions even faster and more effective”

April 26, 2023 – More efficiency, effectiveness and timeliness in the activity of urban search and rescuebut also medical care and assistance of missing people or trapped under rubble due to collapses.

All thanks toAgreement between Emergency-Urgency system from the Emilia Romagna region and the Regional Directorate of the Fire Brigade, signed today at Bologna at the regional councilorship for health policies, which provides for the establishment of Team USAR Emilia Romagna (Urban Search and Rescue): special multidisciplinary rescue teams specially trained to deal with serious emergency situations such as earthquakes, explosions, collapses or other static and hydrogeological instability.

It was signed by the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini, and the Regional Director of the Fire Brigade of Emilia-Romagna, Michele De Vincentis.

“This agreement represents an important part in the qualification of the emergency-urgency medicine system of Emilia-Romagna, in which a lot has been invested – he declared Donini-. The collaboration between our health personnel and the Fire Brigade, whom we thank, will allow for the rapid formation of multidisciplinary teams with high-level technical skills, ready to make search and rescue interventions even faster and more effective in the event of a disaster”.

“The integration of the healthcare part into the USAR Team is necessary in order to intervene in the most effective and efficient way in these difficult situations, as well as to guarantee the safety of the operators present on the operational scenario – he said From Vincentis-. The USAR Team has an organization that allows reconnaissance checks of the affected scenario to be carried out, identifying the most complex sites, to identify victims trapped under the rubble and proceed immediately to the search and recovery phase with the use of details in complex scenarios”.

The key points of the Agreement

Each Emilia-Romagna Urban Search and Rescue team (classified according to the degree of effort required, such as light, medium or heavy), will be composed of fire brigade personnel and some Healthcare companies of the Region, adequately trained, and will have the task of providing assistance in the event of the collapse of structures and confined spaces, from the moment of access until delivery to medical personnel in a safe area, according to the Insarag 2020 Guidelines and the “Manual of the USAR Rescue Activities Management System of the National Fire Brigade”.

Healthcare professionals will also be responsible for the initial care and treatment of all staff during interventions and for daily monitoring of their health status.

The parties have agreed to establish a working group made up of personnel from the Regional Directorate of the Fire Brigade of Emilia-Romagna and the Hospital Assistance sector of the Region to draw up a operational protocol within 60 days. The document will serve to define the interaction procedures between the 118 Operations Centers and the Fire Brigade Operations Roomsthe activation methods, theuse of devices and equipmentThe logistical aspectsthe training and the training. To be more effective, all procedures must be in line with national regulations and international scientific literature.

The agreement will remain in effect for a period of five yearswith the possibility of renewal for another five.

Training

Healthcare professionals who will be part of USAR teams will need to have completed the health and specialist technical training in order to be regulated according to the Operational Protocol. This includes the completion of in-depth training provided by the Territorial Emergency of the Emilia-Romagna Region, participation in simulations organized and coordinated by the Regional Directorate of Firefighters, Public Rescue and Civil Defense of Emilia-Romagna with qualified USAR personnel o instructors of the Fire Brigade Commands of the Emilia-Romagna Region.