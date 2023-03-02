OSTUNI – Black smoke has come to invade the street, via Ludovico Pepe in Ostuni. It was released by a fire, which affected the gymnasium of the “San Carlo Borromeo” school, located precisely in via Ludovico Pepe. It happened around 1pm today, Thursday 2 March. To alert the firefighters, some employees who work at offices located near the school. The gymnasium, until a few days ago, according to what appears to be, was temporarily used by the “Barnaba-Bosco” complex. On the spot, in addition to the firefighters who intervened to put out the fire, also the agents of the Local Police of Ostuni.