Firenze Rocks, The Who and the Orchestra del Maggio Musicale light up the Visarno Arena

17:00 Today’s program Here is today’s program with all times: 3 pm, gates open; 4.25 pm, Distances; 17:10 Piqued Jacks; 18:00, Lucio Corsi; 19:30 Tom Morello; 21:30 The Who with the Maggio Musicale Orchestra.

17:15 The performance of Distances The performance of Le Distanze has begun on the stage of the Visarno Arena. The very young band was born in 2019, already winner of Sanremo Rock, in the Trend section and known for the song ‘Stay here’, soundtrack of ‘The Mirror’, a film nominated for the David di Donatello.

17:53 The performance of the Piqued Jacks The Piqued Jacks are wild on stage. The band, born in 2006 in Buggiano, has become known in Italy and in the world for its participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, representing San Marino.

18:34 Tom Morello greets Firenze Rocks Tom Morello greets the fans who arrived for his performance at Firenze Rocks with a video on Instagram. Black T-shirt, with a hammer and sickle in the center and the inscription “Gramsci”, the legendary guitarist is ready: “Hi, I’m Tom Morello. I’m on my way,” he says on Instagram.

19:28 Many fans waiting for Tom Morello and The Who Many fans who are starting to fill the park of the Visarno Arena. All with their fans’ t-shirts, waiting for Tom Morello and then for the great performance of The Who with the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino Orchestra.

19:39 Tom Morello’s performance Tom Morello’s long-awaited performance at Firenze Rocks 2023 has begun.

20:27 Fans raving about Tom Morello Fans delirious for the performance of Tom Morello who also appeared on stage at the Visarno Arena with the famous guitar on which he wrote “Arm the homeless”.

21:35 The Who, anticipation grows After Tom Morello’s great show, now the most awaited moment: The Who are about to arrive on stage at the Visarno Arena, the fans are waiting for it.

21:49 The Who, started the concert The great concert of The Who has begun, supported by a spectacular Orchestra of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino. Tens of thousands of fans greeted the British band as they entered the stage.

22:29 Tens of thousands of cheering fans Tens of thousands of fans went wild for the performance of the British band alongside the Orchestra del Maggio. The evening with the musical group born in the 70s in London met with great success both for the unprecedented performance with the support of one of the most popular orchestras in the world, and because The Who have included in their lineup all or almost all the songs that have made history for the band, led by Roger Daltrey, with Pete Townshend guitarist, keyboardist and vocals, Simon Townshend on rhythm guitar and backing vocals, Mick Talbot on keyboards, Pino Palladino on bass and Zak Starkey on drums.