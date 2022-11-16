Home Health Fireplaces and stoves: a major danger to human and environmental health, the Sima warning
Health

Fireplaces and stoves: a major danger to human and environmental health, the Sima warning

by admin
Fireplaces and stoves: a major danger to human and environmental health, the Sima warning

Sima data regarding the possible risks to human and environmental health caused by the use of fireplaces and stoves have been released in recent days. Here’s everything you need to know.

Due to the sharp increases in gas prices, many Italian families have opted for fireplaces and stoves to heat the rooms of their homes. However, according to what emerges from the data collected by the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima), these alternative sources of heating would cause a sharp increase in the levels of air pollution, creating serious risks for the environment and for our health. Here is all the data on it.

stoves and fireplaces are a health risk – canva

With the arrival of cold weather, the heating in Italian homes begins to be turned on. However, the increase in gas prices has led many to prefer stoves and fireplaces to traditional boilers.

However, it seems that heating our homes by burning wood is highly polluting. In fact, truly alarming data has emerged regarding the rate of pollution due to the use of stoves and fireplaces. Indeed, it would seem that among the heating systems, wood-fired stoves and boilers are the most polluting. They would damage the quality of the air outside but also inside our homes, seriously putting our health at risk.

Fireplaces and stoves dangerous for the environment and health: the Sima alert

The Sima (Italian Society of Environmental Medicine) has taken care of disseminating the data on the dangers of using stoves and fireplaces. Based on the calculations made, it would emerge that “…in Italy traditional open fireplaces release 3,679 tons of Pm10 into the atmosphere every year, 2,401 tons in closed ones. Wood-burning stoves, on the other hand, emit 2,651 tons of PM10.” just as confirmed by the President of Sima Alessandro Miani.

See also  "Doomsday Remastered Trilogy" Release Date Confirmed-Crysis Remastered Trilogy

The President also spoke of the dangers of the substances emitted by fireplaces, defining them as extremely dangerous for the environment and consequently for human health. Suffice it to say that among the main substances emitted by fireplaces and wood-burning stoves, in addition to fine particles, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), substances classified as carcinogenic by the International Cancer Research Institute, would also be emitted into the atmosphere.

health risks caused by stoves and fireplaces
health risks caused by stoves and fireplaces – canva

In short, goosebumps data that can insinuate more than one doubt on the heating system to be preferred. In any case, if you really can’t help but use a fireplace for heating the rooms in your home, it is better to choose a closed one. Also, it is vital to remember to use it correctly. Therefore, take care to remove the ash frequently and use dry, good quality wood.

You may also like

Kate Middleton is not well, “It weighs only...

“Not even in the clinic they give me...

Influenza, family doctors: “Many more cases than pre-Covid”

Covid, the hunt for ibuprofen: “Shortness in many...

why it is important and the foods in...

Basalioma, what it is and how to cure...

Covid, Schillaci: “Normal life for asymptomatics after 4-5...

From the artificial pancreas to AI, surgery is...

The vision of the Right of health

Day against pancreatic cancer, here’s when to intervene

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy