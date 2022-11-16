Sima data regarding the possible risks to human and environmental health caused by the use of fireplaces and stoves have been released in recent days. Here’s everything you need to know.

Due to the sharp increases in gas prices, many Italian families have opted for fireplaces and stoves to heat the rooms of their homes. However, according to what emerges from the data collected by the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima), these alternative sources of heating would cause a sharp increase in the levels of air pollution, creating serious risks for the environment and for our health. Here is all the data on it.

With the arrival of cold weather, the heating in Italian homes begins to be turned on. However, the increase in gas prices has led many to prefer stoves and fireplaces to traditional boilers.

However, it seems that heating our homes by burning wood is highly polluting. In fact, truly alarming data has emerged regarding the rate of pollution due to the use of stoves and fireplaces. Indeed, it would seem that among the heating systems, wood-fired stoves and boilers are the most polluting. They would damage the quality of the air outside but also inside our homes, seriously putting our health at risk.

Fireplaces and stoves dangerous for the environment and health: the Sima alert

The Sima (Italian Society of Environmental Medicine) has taken care of disseminating the data on the dangers of using stoves and fireplaces. Based on the calculations made, it would emerge that “…in Italy traditional open fireplaces release 3,679 tons of Pm10 into the atmosphere every year, 2,401 tons in closed ones. Wood-burning stoves, on the other hand, emit 2,651 tons of PM10.” just as confirmed by the President of Sima Alessandro Miani.

The President also spoke of the dangers of the substances emitted by fireplaces, defining them as extremely dangerous for the environment and consequently for human health. Suffice it to say that among the main substances emitted by fireplaces and wood-burning stoves, in addition to fine particles, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), substances classified as carcinogenic by the International Cancer Research Institute, would also be emitted into the atmosphere.

In short, goosebumps data that can insinuate more than one doubt on the heating system to be preferred. In any case, if you really can’t help but use a fireplace for heating the rooms in your home, it is better to choose a closed one. Also, it is vital to remember to use it correctly. Therefore, take care to remove the ash frequently and use dry, good quality wood.