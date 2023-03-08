Sony PlayStation today released the PS5 firmware 7.00 which introduces numerous innovations, among which the integration of the Discord voice chat and the VRR support for 1440p resolution. Below you will find all the details on the system update of the console, which weighs in at around 1.1 GB.

One of the most important innovations is undoubtedly the possibility to participate in a Discord voice chat directly from PS5, which allows you to communicate in-game or chat with players on most other gaming platforms. In order to take advantage of this option you will have to link your Discord account and PlayStation Network from the console by following the steps in this page of the official PlayStation site. Once done, use the Discord app on mobile or PC to start a voice chat from PS5.

Another addition that will no doubt be welcome is support for Variable Refresh Rate for 1440p. Thanks to firmware 7.00, now the VRR is also activated when you play with this resolution, provided you have a display with HDMI 2.1 and compatible with this technology.

Among the other novelties of the latest PS5 system update, we also find the possibility of update the DualSense directly via wireless connection without using the cable, an easier and more intuitive data transfer from PS4 to PS5 and from PS5 to PS5, new social functions and options to manage your game collection.

Below are the complete official notes of the PS5 firmware 7.00, with all the details:

New social functions

Join a Discord voice chat on your PS5 console . You can now join a Discord voice chat on your PS5 console and easily chat with friends on most other gaming platforms.

. You can now join a Discord voice chat on your PS5 console and easily chat with friends on most other gaming platforms. Start or request screen sharing from your friend’s profile . Now you can send a screen sharing request or share your screen with a friend directly from their profile. Simply select the Share Screen icon from a friend’s profile to start a new session.

. Now you can send a screen sharing request or share your screen with a friend directly from their profile. Simply select the Share Screen icon from a friend’s profile to start a new session. New “Join Game” icon in party chats . When a party member is playing a game that you can join, a join icon will appear in their voice chat tab. You can join the game immediately by selecting the player first and then [Partecipa al gioco] dal menu.

. When a party member is playing a game that you can join, a join icon will appear in their voice chat tab. You can join the game immediately by selecting the player first and then [Partecipa al gioco] dal menu. New “Friends Playing” tile . In game hubs, you can now see friends who own the game, who are online, and who are playing it. Select the tile to see what your friends are doing at that moment and access their profiles, where you will find other interaction options.

. In game hubs, you can now see friends who own the game, who are online, and who are playing it. Select the tile to see what your friends are doing at that moment and access their profiles, where you will find other interaction options. Manual upload of game captures to PlayStation App. You can now manually select and upload screenshots or game clips to the PS App from your PS5 console, then easily share them on social networks or with your friends.* This complements the auto-upload feature currently featured in the PS App.

New playstyles and customization options

Variable Refresh Rate support for 1440p

When you play a game that supports VRR and have a VRR-compatible HDMI 2.1 display, you can now enjoy smoother graphics performance at 1440p resolution.

We’ve also made updates to the PS5 console’s 1440p output test parameters, enabling 1440p support for a wider range of HDMI displays. You can check if your HDMI device is compatible by [Impostazioni] > [Schermo e video] > [Uscita video] > [Test uscita 1440p].

Game library improvements

Now you can also sort and filter games when adding them to a list.

You can use the filters within your library to easily find PS VR games, or PS VR2 titles when PS VR2 launches later this month.

Game presets for multiplayer session preferences

In supported games, you can set your preferences and manage who can join a multiplayer session you’ve created and who can invite other players to the session.

go to [Impostazioni] > [Impostazioni di giochi/app e dati salvati] > [Preset di gioco] > [Sessioni multigiocatore online] and select your preferences in [Chi può partecipare] e [Chi può invitare]. New accessibility and ease of use features

Migrating Save Data from PS4 to PS5

We’re making it easier for you to access your PS4 save data from your PS5 console in two ways:

When you download or install a PS4 game on your PS5 console, a notification will appear letting you know if there is PS4 save data available in your PlayStation Network cloud storage (if your PS5 console does not already have any save data for that game). Simply select the notification to download your saved data.

When you download or install a PS5 game that can load PS4 save data, such as the PS5 version of a game that was also released for PS4, the same notification will appear (if the game supports this feature).

(Note: Online storage for saved data requires a PlayStation Plus membership)