Italian legislation (legislative decree 81/2008; health ministerial decree 388/2003) assigns first aid an important and decisive role within what we could define as the workplace health and safety management system and commits the employer to train the employees and to organize the emergency plan, also following said training.

It is useless to reiterate it, but the early and appropriate start-up of the first steps of the emergency chain depends on the organization of the First Aid system in our schools as well, which, awaiting the arrival of advanced aid, represent a key moment for allowing the survival of the injured. In these two articles, accompanied by two special guests, Dr. Goffredo Vaccaro, Honorary Chair of the BLSD Commission as well as DGE of District 2110 of Rotary International, and dr. Maurilio Carpinteri, current President of the BLSD Commission of District 2110 Sicily and Malta of Rotary International and former director of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Department of the Syracuse PO. It will be they who for years, free of charge and with commitment and gratuity, have trained the company staff of a vast area of ​​our country and students who will introduce us to the very important “cardio-protection” that the Rotary of District 2110 has been paying homage to the territories and all communities.

Regulatory framework and guidelines

D legislative decree of April 9, 2008, n. 81 (articles 15, 18, 25, 36, 43, 45) Consolidated law on the protection of health and safety in the workplace.

(articles 15, 18, 25, 36, 43, 45) Consolidated law on the protection of health and safety in the workplace. Decree of the Minister of Health 15 July 2003, n. 388 Regulation containing provisions on company first aid and subsequent updates.

Regulation containing provisions on company first aid and subsequent updates. Interregional technical committee guidelines for prevention in the workplace first application guidelines technical committee session on 10 January 2005.

technical committee session on 10 January 2005. Linee guida ERC (European Resuscitation Council) 2015 – 2020Section 9 first aid.

First aid management and legislation

Company classification: companies are classified into three groups (ABC), according to the risks and workers present (art. 1 ministerial decree 388/03)

Designation and appointment of first aid workers (Article 18 of Legislative Decree 81/08)

The employer takes first aid measures, art. 45 legislative decree 81/08

First aid equipment and emergency call means (art. 2 dm 388/03) (kept in a correct state of use and clearly visible; they can be integrated according to the risks present in the company);

Training of first aid workers (art. 3 ministerial decree 388/03) (the training must be carried out by retraining medical personnel at least every three years; the minimum contents of the courses must be integrated with the specific risks of the activity carried out);

Definition of procedures and emergency plan;

Information to all workers on first aid procedures and on the names of the workers in charge (Article 36 of Legislative Decree 81/08).

Rotary and the indications for effective training

An accident or illness – we read in the interesting INAIL publication entitled “First aid in the workplace” of 2018 – is an event that suddenly seizes both the injured person and the rescuer, physically and psychologically. Calmness is achieved with training and frequent simulations of situations that could really happen, during which you train yourself to perform the maneuvers indicated. The learning of practical skills and first aid techniques can be achieved through training courses that favor the training parts rather than the theoretical ones. For example, in the case of basic life support maneuvers (BLS), a good practice to follow are basic life support and defibrillation (BLSD) courses for non-healthcare workers carried out according to the guidelines of the International Liason Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR) , spread all over the world. These recommendations – we read in the INAIL publication entitled “First aid in the workplace” of 2018 – clearly indicate that the practice of teaching large groups, only with theoretical lessons, is not effective from the point of view of learning, but a dedicated time is needed, in which the student can try the maneuvers several times and for a suitable time, with the aid of suitably prepared devices. The interesting interview that follows marks an important fixed point in training, necessary and mandatory, in all workplaces but, mainly, in schools where millions of teachers, students and ATA staff live and work every day.

The commitment of Rotary District 2110, Doctor Goffredo Vaccaro, is aimed at cardio-protection at 360 degrees, from the prevention of cardio-vascular diseases to the diffusion of Basic Life Support and Defibrillation. Many activities have been completed to date. How important is it for Rotary to take root in the territory and, above all, to promote particular attention to prevention? What are the projects?

«Rotary has always been engaged in projects aimed at improving the quality of life of the people of the communities within which it operates. With this objective, numerous projects have been completed and are active, which look at health promotion as a priority action to improve the quality of life. For example, the main project that Rotary has intended to undertake is end of polio which for years has seen Rotary from all over the world active with economic support actions and with direct activities in the territories of the world still affected by polio with the aim of eradicating this disease terrible through a tight vaccination campaign carried to the last edge of the earth. Actions in the health sector for the promotion of correct lifestyles and disease prevention are central to all the programs of the Rotary Clubs and Rotary Districts and among these also numerous projects aimed at the prevention of cardiovascular diseases”.

The Rotary of District 2110, Dr. Maurilio Carpinteri, has been engaged for almost a decade in reducing deaths and disabling outcomes secondary to cardiac arrest. Is that so?

«One of these is the Rotary BLSD project that Goffredo Vaccaro intended to propose over 9 years ago throughout the territory of District 2110 Sicily Malta with the aim of reducing deaths and disabling secondary outcomes to sudden cardiac arrest. Sick people and people who are sick but unaware of their illness can unfortunately fall victim to cardiac arrest anywhere and at any time. Witnessing a cardiac arrest, calling and waiting for organized rescue without carrying out any further maneuver means burning the chance of recovery”.

Doctor Maurilio Carpinteri, who are the training activities at BLSD aimed at?

«In 2017 the Rotary BLSD 2110 commission obtained accreditation from the Health Department of the Sicilian Region and the courses are carried out under the control of the four Health Emergency Operations Centers of the Sicilian territory. This is an activity carried out by volunteer instructors and is aimed mainly at school staff and pupils, law enforcement agencies and voluntary associations; in practice we plan to intercept in this way parts of the working population of our territory who have reasons to protect people’s lives without however being obliged to do so like some working categories. The interest of the community, and therefore of Rotary, is to have the greatest number of people trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and in the use of the semi-automatic defibrillator. This capillarity of knowledge and competence becomes an element of security for the community”.

How many lay BLSD workers have been trained during these years and how many AEDs have been donated by District 2110 Rotary and Rotary Clubs?

«Since 2017, when the accreditation from the Health Department was obtained, 349 courses have been held throughout Sicily and almost 5200 certificates have been issued pursuant to DA 2345/2016. Five thousand two hundred people, scattered throughout the region able to recognize cardiac arrest, carry out cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers and correctly use a semi-automatic defibrillator. To do this, we have trained over 100 instructors over the years who, as volunteers, donate their time and expertise to the community».

The project of the Ministry of Education of “First aid at school”: the format is attached

On 7 November 2017, the MIUR, Ministry of Education, University and Research, officially presented the project “FIRST AID AT SCHOOL – Training course for male and female students” in Rome. The project, carried out jointly by MIUR and the Ministry of Health and aimed at spreading the culture of First Aid in schools (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, use of the AED – Semi-Automatic External Defibrillator, Airway clearing and trauma management), is the implementation of the paragraph 10 art. 1 Law 107/2015, the “Good School”.

BLSD_training_guidelines for students and school staff