First-aid kit for your baby: This should not be missing on vacation

A well-stocked first-aid kit for your baby is worth its weight in gold on vacation

Getting the right medicine for your child is not easy in a foreign-speaking country. With a well-stocked first-aid kit, you are prepared for any (accident) eventuality.

First of all: there are pharmacies, doctors and hospitals in every country. Accordingly, it is not impossible to get medical care for your baby – in an emergency. However, if it’s just a matter of treating minor injuries, treating a few mosquito bites or giving your child an anti-diarrhoeal remedy, you’ll certainly appreciate a well-packed first-aid kit on vacation. Especially when you have to take care of your baby at night. We’ll tell you how to better prepare for it.

What belongs in a first-aid kit for children?



You know your child best: If your baby suffers from an intolerance or an allergy, the corresponding medication must of course first be stowed away in the first-aid kit. If no illnesses are known, it can still happen that your child’s sensitive stomach reacts to certain foods while on holiday – for this reason, an anti-diarrheal remedy should definitely be taken with you. Best in combination with a drug against possible flatulence and abdominal cramps.

Is your child particularly sensitive to mosquito bites? Then we recommend an electronic bite healer: With the help of the local heat effect, itching, burning, pain and possible swelling caused by the bite of a mosquito, wasp or horsefly are relieved within a short time. And the best thing about it is: The stitch healer is just as suitable for pregnant women, allergy sufferers and adults. To basically protect your child from a bite, you can use a mosquito repellent bracelet that is simply attached to the wrist.

If your baby gets a fever while on holiday and/or suffers from a flu infection, cold remedies such as nasal spray for children, cough syrup or fever suppositories are just the thing. However, the latter in particular must be stored in a cool place, otherwise they can melt. If you have no cooling facilities on site, fever drops are a sensible alternative. It is a good idea to take a measuring device with you to ensure that the elevated temperature is not dangerous and that you need to see a doctor.

If you travel to a warmer country, the UV radiation is significantly higher and therefore more dangerous for babies and small children. Make sure you have a waterproof sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 50+ in your first-aid kit. Nowadays there is even a special sun spray for children for beach holidays, which is supposed to prevent sand from sticking to the freshly sunscreened skin. Also think about an appropriate aftersun lotion against skin redness.

Young children fall easily and are more likely to suffer minor injuries such as cuts and abrasions. So that the affected area does not become inflamed, it is important to remove dirt and treat it with a wound disinfectant. Here it is worth buying a set including wound gel and plaster so that you can professionally treat your child’s injury right away. Incidentally, the wound spray is also suitable for minor burns.

Don’t forget to vaccinate before you travel



Depending on where you are spending your holiday, you should find out in advance from your responsible tour operator and/or the Foreign Office whether you and your children still need to be vaccinated before entering the country. Since the vaccination protection, especially in babies, takes a while to build up, plan enough time for this. You should then stow your vaccination cards in your hand luggage so that you can access them more quickly if necessary.

